New Covid measures take effect

New Covid rules that the government announced on Tuesday take effect today. The new measures see the reintroduction of social distancing and face masks.

Additionally, the public is being advised to have a maximum of 10 guests, although the limit can be double once over the Christmas holidays.

Hospitality and one-on-one services will also be required to register guests’ contact info, provided consent is given. Table service and the sale of alcohol ending at midnight will also return.

The current level of confidence in the handling of the pandemic is the lowest recorded

The current level of confidence in the health authorities’ handling of the pandemic is at the lowest level since before Norway entered into lockdown in March 2020.

Despite a drop in confidence, overall trust remains relatively high, with 67 percent saying they have a high degree of faith in health authorities. Data collection firm Respons Analysis carried out the survey on behalf of the Norwegian Directorate of Health.

Bjørn Guldvog, director of health at the Norwegian Directorate of Health, said that he understood why confidence may have taken a hit.

“There can probably be many reasons for that, but I understand that,” he told public broadcaster NRK.

He said the reasons for the declining faith were twofold.

“What we all hoped, that this winter would be easier, did not materialize. It will be another difficult season. The second is that there is a greater uncertainty now. This means that people will point to the authorities and say that you have a job to do to create greater security for all of us,” he explained.

High electricity prices could lead to more expensive food

The Farmers Association has said that grocery stores will have to raise prices to prevent producers from being heavily impacted by soaring energy prices.

“The food chains must increase prices,” Bjørn Gimming, head of the Farmers Association, told public broadcaster NRK.

Due to rising energy prices, growing vegetables in greenhouses has become much more expensive for farmers.

“I am disappointed that grocery chains are not willing to ask Norwegian consumers if they want Norwegian production and if they are willing to pay the extra it costs,” Gimming said.

“The price of the food in the store must reflect the production cost. When costs rise, we see two possibilities: either to reduce Norwegian production or to raise the cost further in the market. There is no other alternative,” Gimming added.

5,259 new Covid-19 cases

Over the last 24 hours, 5,259 new Covid-19 cases were registered in Norway. This, for the second day running, is the highest number of coronavirus cases recorded throughout the pandemic. This is also 1,479 infections more than the same day last week.

Over the last seven days, an average of 4,055 positive test samples have been returned per day.

Oslo also saw the highest number of daily cases since the pandemic began for the second consecutive day. There, 1,137 cases were registered.