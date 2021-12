Government announces new restrictions

Last night the government announced several restrictions to reduce social contacts and slow the transmission of Covid in the run-up to Christmas.

Social distancing, facemasks, recommended limits on guests at home and restrictions in public places, including the return of alcohol rules in hospitality, will be implemented over the festive period.

The measures will come into effect on Thursday and last for four weeks. They will be reassessed after two weeks on December 23rd.

A maximum of ten guests at home will be recommended. This limit can be raised to 20 on Christmas Eve or for a party.

Tax lists published

This morning everyone’s tax returns became public as every year in Norway, all tax-paying residents records become publicly available.

Kjell Inge Røkke has been named Norway’s wealthiest individual with an estimated networth of over 19 billion kroner.

28-year-old Gustav Magnar Witzøe, who topped last year’s list, is just behind Røkke by around 10 million kroner.

In 2020, 4.9 million people in Norway paid a combined total of 621 billion kroner in tax.

Daily Covid infection recorded

On Tuesday, 5,143 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Norway, the highest daily total registered throughout the pandemic so far.

Over the last seven days, an average of 3,446 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded per day. The same average a week before was 3,003.

Across the country, 320 patients are hospitalised with Covid-19 and 90 of those are receiving intensive care.

In Oslo, 1,117 Covid samples have returned positive, a daily infection record for the Norwegian capital too. On the same day last week, 759 cases were registered.

What have Norwegians googled this year?

The 2021 European Championships, the Premier League, Inter Milan’s Christen Eriksen and Manchester United were among the top 10 search engine trends by sports-mad Norwegians last year.

The other most googled terms included newspaper VG’s, VGlive service, the latest iPhone, hit Netflix show squid game, GME stock, the municipality of Nordre Follo and the RS Virus.