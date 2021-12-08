KEY POINTS: What are Norway’s Covid rules this Christmas? 

From Thursday 9th December, new Covid rules and recommendations will be effective in Norway that will be in place for at least two weeks, up to four, and possibly longer if needed.

This means for the second year running, there is a high likelihood of Covid-restrictions being in place over Christmas.

The measures were introduced to reduce social contact and slow the transmission of Covid-19 following soaring cases and several outbreaks of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

What are the measures?

The measures are a mix of national recommendations and rules. The recommendations are guidelines and suggestions that are not binding and can’t be enforced, whereas restrictions must be followed.

The national rules supersede any local restrictions unless the measures implemented regionally are stricter.

What are the rules at home and for visits?

The headline measure many will need to be aware of are the proposed limits to the number of guests you can have. The limit will be ten people, not including household members. However, up to 20 guests are allowed once during the Christmas and New Year holidays provided a social distance of one metre can be maintained.

This is a recommendation and is not legally enforceable.

One enforceable rule is that all close contacts of Omicron cases, not just those in the same household, must self-isolate for longer than other Covid infections. Those infected or suspected to be infected with the variant will need to isolate for seven days and take two PCR tests.

Working life

Employers are asked to facilitate working from home where possible and where it doesn’t compromise a service that is important and necessary to the business. Those who do go into work will be asked to social distance and use face masks where social distancing isn’t possible unless a partition or barrier is in place.

While not a rule, many employers are cancelling Christmas do’s and julebord.

Bar’s restaurants and cafes

The festive period sees people go out more often than they usually would, and there are several rules that affect bar’s, clubs, restaurants and cafés that people will need to be aware of.

For starters, a maximum of 20 people can gather indoors at a public or rented venue. Hospitality venues with liquor licenses must have seating for all guests, and table service will be implemented. In addition, the sale and service of alcohol will stop at midnight.

Hospitality and one-on-one services such as hairdressers will need to register customers’ contact information, provided consent to do so is given. Some leisure settings will also need to register guests’ contact details. This won’t apply to shops, libraries and shopping centres.

Social distancing and face mask rules also apply at hospitality venues.

At a local level, municipalities will have the power to require Covid-19 certificates in hospitality settings.

Shopping and leisure time

Christmas shopping or the New Year sales won’t be too heavily impacted by the new restrictions, although shoppers will be required to use a face mask when it’s not possible to keep a social distance of one metre.

Shops will not register customers’ contact details, and there will not be capacity limits, as has been the case previously during the pandemic.

Leisure centres, gyms and swimming pools can remain open. However guidelines ask that changing rooms stay closed and that organised activities for adults over 20 are kept to a maximum of 20 participants.

Schools and university

Schools haven’t been hit too hard by the restrictions. However, the traffic light system, which dictates the school infection control rules, has been reintroduced. Nationally, all schools will remain at green level, meaning mostly normal teaching. Local authorities can choose to change this, however.

Universities and colleges have been asked to try and introduce smaller class sizes and more digital teaching.

How long will the measures last?

The government has said measures will last for four weeks initially, meaning they run into the new year. However, they will be assessed after two weeks meaning they could either be dropped, which given the current infection situation seems unlikely, or strengthened.

At the moment, it is too soon to tell whether the measures will be tightened after two weeks.