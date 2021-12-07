What are the current rules for travel between Norway and the USA

From Norway to the US

Non-US citizens and residents can only travel to the states if they are fully vaccinated. US residents and citizens can travel to the country if they aren’t fully vaccinated. You are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after your final dose.

All travellers from Europe to the United States will need to provide a negative Covid test before boarding the plane, taken within one day of departure.

The new one-day testing requirement would apply equally to US citizens and foreign nationals arriving in the US. In addition, all travellers over 2 years of age will need to test.

Those who have recovered from Covid within the previous 90 days will be able to show the test that returned positive instead.

The pre-travel period is considered the entire day before the journey rather than 24 hours.

According to the Centre for Disease Control (CDC): “For example, if your flight is at 1pm on a Friday, you could board with a negative test that was taken any time on the prior Thursday.”

Travel from the USA to Norway

We are sure you may have heard by now, but if you haven’t, Norway has lifted all travel bans on who can enter the country. This means all travellers can come to Norway regardless of their reason for travel.

One other thing to know about before we get onto the rules is that the US currently lists Norway as a level four country. This means that travellers are advised not to travel there due to the Covid-19 situation in the country.

However, this is just a travel recommendation rather than a ban on people going to Norway.

All travellers over the age of 16 must register their journey to Norway on the government’s website. This applies regardless of vaccination status or prior immunity.

Pre-departure Covid-19 tests are required for people who are not fully vaccinated or have not recovered from the virus in the previous six months. This also applies to travellers without a valid Covid-19 health pass. Children under-18 won’t need to test before travel.

Norway currently only recognises health passes compatible with the EU scheme and digital certificates from the United Kingdom and a handful of other non-EEA countries as proof of vaccination or having recovered from the disease.

Unfortunately, American vaccine certificates do not currently count. This means that unless you have access to any of the approved passes, then you will need to follow the same rules as unvaccinated travellers.

The test can be either a PCR or rapid antigen test, and the certificate can be in English. All tests must be taken within 24 hours of arriving in Norway. Given the long flight times, rapid antigen tests will be best for those travelling from the states.

Those with approved health passes won’t need to test before travel.

However, regardless of vaccine status, prior infection or health pass, all travellers will need to test for Covid-19 after arriving in Norway. In most cases, this can be done at the border, especially for air travellers.

This will be a rapid test, and travellers must wait for results at the test centre.

In instances where there isn’t a test station at the border, for example, some land borders, or in the event of queues, some travellers will be sent home with quick tests. Those sent home will have 24 hours to do the test.

If the test returns positive, they will need to take a PCR test and isolate until the result is ready.

Due to the rules surrounding approved health passes, most arrivals from the USA will be required to undergo a quarantine period. However, if you have a health pass that Norway recognises, you can skip the isolation period.

Quarantine can take place at home or another suitable location. Generally speaking, an appropriate location is somewhere with its own private bedroom and can maintain social distance from others and where you do not need to share food prep and bathroom facilities.

Quarantine hotels remain an option for those who do not have a suitable place. They cost 500 kroner per night for adults and 250 kroner for children aged 10-17.

When in quarantine, you can’t go to work or school and should avoid long cross-country trips and visitors. You can exercise and head to the shops for essentials.

Locally, there are limits on numbers at private events, table service in bars, registering at hospitality venues, and face masks need to be worn in shops and on public transport in Oslo, Bergen, and the two cities surrounding areas.

Nationally, new measures are expected to arrive on Tuesday, December 7th

If local areas do introduce the Covid certificate as a requirement to enter hospitality and leisure venues, then visiting friends and family won’t be able to go to bars and clubs where certificates are being used as they are only available to residents with an identification number.