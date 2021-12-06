What are the current rules for travel between Norway and the United Kingdom?

Travel from the United Kingdom to Norway

All travellers over the age of 16 must register their journey to Norway on the government’s website. This applies regardless of vaccination status or prior immunity.

Pre-departure Covid-19 tests are required for people who are not fully vaccinated, or have not recovered from the virus in the previous six months. This also applies for travellers without a valid Covid-19 health pass. Children under-18 won’t need to test before travel.

Norway currently only recognises health passes compatible with the EU scheme and digital certificates from the United Kingdom and a handful of other non-EEA countries as proof of vaccination or having recovered from the disease.

The test can be either a PCR or rapid antigen test, and the certificate can be in English. All tests must be taken within 24 hours of arriving in Norway.

Fully vaccinated travellers with an approved health pass will not need to test before departing.

However, regardless of vaccine status, prior infection or health pass, all travellers will need to test for Covid-19 after arriving in Norway. In most cases, this can be done at the border, especially for air travellers.

This will be a rapid test, and travellers must wait for results at the test centre.

In instances where there isn’t a test station at the border, for example, some land borders, or in the event of queues, some travellers will be sent home with quick tests. Those sent home will have 24 hours to do the test.

If the test returns positive, they will need to take a PCR test and isolate until the result is ready.

Arrivals from the UK who aren’t fully vaccinated, have not recovered from coronavirus within the last half a year or do not have an approved health pass will also need to quarantine.

The quarantine period is set at ten days. However, you can end quarantine after returning a negative PCR test taken no sooner than three days after arrival. This means, typically, you can expect an isolation period of around five to six days, depending on the length of time it takes to process your test.

Quarantine can take place at home or another suitable location. Generally speaking, an appropriate place is somewhere with its own private bedroom and where you can maintain social distance from others and where you do not need to share food prep and bathroom facilities.

Quarantine hotels remain an option for those who do not have a suitable place. They cost 500 kroner per night for adults and 250 kroner for children aged 10-17.

When in quarantine, you can’t go to work or school and should avoid long cross-country trips and visitors. You can exercise and head to the shops for essentials.

In terms of Covid-19 measures, there are no national restrictions but instead, recommendations to wear a face mask in certain situations, drop hugs and handshakes and try and social distance where possible.

Locally, there are limits on numbers at private events, table service in bars, having to register at hospitality venues, and face masks need to be worn in shops and on public transport in Oslo, Bergen, and the two cities surrounding areas.

If local areas do introduce the Covid certificate as a requirement to enter hospitality and leisure venues, then visiting friends and family won’t be able to go to bars and clubs where certificates are being used as they are only available to residents with an identification number.

From Norway to the UK

From December 7th, you will need to have a pre-departure test to enter the UK. The test must be taken within two days of travel to the UK, and the rule applies regardless of vaccination status.

READ MORE: What travellers from Europe to UK need to know about new Covid test rules

The test can be either a PCR or antigen test and the negative result must be shown to board transport to the UK.

In addition, all passengers must fill out the Passenger Locator Form. Some travellers have reported glitches and crashes with the form, so this is best done in advance.

Before filling out the form, you will also need to book a testing package. The test’s booking reference is required to fill out the passenger locator form. The test has to be from an approved government provider.

All vaccinated travellers will need to book a Day 2 PCR test (antigen tests are no longer accepted), which can be done on or before the second day.

It is best to give yourself sufficient time for the result to arrive to avoid missing out on any plans as the unregulated nature of Day 2 and Day 8 testing in the UK means the speed with which results are returned varies wildly.

Unvaccinated travellers will need to book a Day 2 test and Day 8 test and quarantine for ten days.

The tests can be taken at home, at private test centres (though these can be difficult to find locally) or at some airports.

Other things to be aware of

Since the summer, Norway has practised mixing vaccine doses, and the UK recognises those who have two vaccines from different manufacturers as being fully vaccinated, meaning they do not have to quarantine.

If you stay less than two days, you will still need to book the day two test but will be allowed to leave quarantine to travel out of the country.

And finally, once in the UK, if you are pinged as a close contact, you may have to isolate for ten days as the NHS Test and Trace programme refuses to accept vaccinations administered outside of the UK. People fully vaccinated in the UK are not required to isolate if they are pinged, but only if they were given their vaccinations in the country.