Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday 

Stricter Covid measures potentially coming this week

Following rising infections and several outbreaks of the recently discovered Omicron Covid-19 variant, the government is mulling over tightening restrictions further, health minister, Ingvild Kjerkol, has said.

“We have control of the pandemic, but there have been several outbreaks where the Omicron is suspected. We have a restriction associated with cases where the variant is suspected, such as longer isolation and quarantine for household members. I am concerned, and we are looking at further measures regionally and nationally,” Kjerkol told newspaper VG.

The health minister added that Norway’s health authorities, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health and the Norwegian Directorate of Health were assessing new regional and national measures.

Kjerkol also said the government was considering tighter travel rules domestically and internationally and added that health authorities were considering shortening the interval between the second and third doses.

Norwegians don’t mind the idea of receiving a used Christmas gift

Three-quarters of Norwegians aren’t against the prospect of receiving a used Christmas gift, according to a survey by data collection firm Norstat conducted for public broadcaster NRK.

Additionally, just under half of those surveyed said they would be a little bit more or much more satisfied with a gift if it was given with consideration for the climate.

In general, the survey showed that men were more opposed to receiving used gifts than women.

Despite many saying they wouldn’t mind receiving used gifts, a large proportion of people said that it could be challenging to give a pre-loved present.

Anja Bakken Riise from environmental organisation, The Future in Our Hands said that those open to receiving a used gift should tell their loved ones to make them more assured about gifting something that’s been used.

“Actively tell those around you that you are happy to receive a used Christmas gift because then it will be much easier to give it too,” she told NRK.

2,567 Covid-19 cases in Norway

On Sunday, 2,567 coronavirus infections were registered in Norway. This is 855 more cases than the previous Sunday, but 812 cases less than the average for the previous seven days.