Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday 

<p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Stricter Covid measures potentially coming this week</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Following rising infections and several outbreaks of the recently discovered Omicron Covid-19 variant, the government is mulling over tightening restrictions further, health minister, Ingvild Kjerkol, has said. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">"We have control of the pandemic, but there have been several outbreaks where the Omicron is suspected. We have a restriction associated with cases where the variant is suspected, such as longer isolation and quarantine for household members. I am concerned, and we are looking at further measures regionally and nationally," Kjerkol told newspaper </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.vg.no/nyheter/innenriks/i/ALX7y5/helseministeren-om-omikron-smitte-kan-bli-flere-og-strengere-tiltak-denne-uken" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">VG</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The health minister added that Norway's health authorities, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health and the Norwegian Directorate of Health were assessing new regional and national measures. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Kjerkol also said the government was considering tighter travel rules domestically and internationally and added that health authorities were considering shortening the interval between the second and third doses. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Norwegians don't mind the idea of receiving a used Christmas gift</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Three-quarters of Norwegians aren't against the prospect of receiving a used Christmas gift, according to a survey by data collection firm Norstat conducted for public broadcaster </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.nrk.no/rogaland/3-av-4-nordmenn-har-ikkje-noko-imot-a-fa-brukte-julegaver-1.15749735" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">NRK</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Additionally, just under half of those surveyed said they would be a little bit more or much more satisfied with a gift if it was given with consideration for the climate. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In general, the survey showed that men were more opposed to receiving used gifts than women. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Despite many saying they wouldn't mind receiving used gifts, a large proportion of people said that it could be challenging to give a pre-loved present. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Anja Bakken Riise from environmental organisation, The Future in Our Hands said that those open to receiving a used gift should tell their loved ones to make them more assured about gifting something that's been used. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">"Actively tell those around you that you are happy to receive a used Christmas gift because then it will be much easier to give it too," she told NRK. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">2,567 Covid-19 cases in Norway</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">On Sunday, 2,567 coronavirus infections were registered in Norway. This is 855 more cases than the previous Sunday, but 812 cases less than the average for the previous seven days. </span></p>[caption id="attachment_667418" align="alignnone" width="646"]<img class="wp-image-667418 size-full" src="https://www.thelocal.no/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/number-of-reported-covid-12.jpeg" alt="Total number of weekly cases recorded during the pandemic." width="646" height="431" /> <em>The total number of weekly Covid-19 cases in Norway. Source: Norwegian Institute of Public Health. </em>[/caption]
