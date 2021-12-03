Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday 

Tougher measures in Oslo come into effect

Tighter Covid-19 restrictions came into effect in Oslo, Asker Bærum and the catchment area of Ahus this morning.

The measures have been brought in due to rising infections and a potential outbreak of the Omicron variant in the Norwegian capital.

The following measures have been introduced:

Face masks will be mandatory when it is not possible to keep a social distance of one metre in public spaces such as shops, malls, restaurants, and on public transport. This won’t apply to children under 12.

At private indoor events in public places or rented venues, the capacity will be limited to 100 people.

Guests will need to register in hospitality settings.

At workplaces where working from home is possible and doesn’t compromise a necessary service, home working should be implemented for all or part of the week.

All guests at venues that have serve alcohol will need to be seated, and table service will be used.

New Covid-19 testing rules for travellers also come into effect

All arrivals into Norway, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or previously infected with Covid-19, will need to take a coronavirus test after they arrive into the country.

The government announced the new rule to slow the import and spread of the recently discovered Omicron variant into the country.

Testing will primarily be done at the border, especially for air passengers. Covid tests at the border have been free throughout the pandemic.

In instances where testing cannot be carried out at the border, such as some land crossings where there isn’t a testing station, the test must be taken within 24 hours. In these cases, testing will either be done as a rapid test at a public test station or a self-test.

Suspected Omicron infected in Oslo have mild symptoms

None of the people infected in the suspected Omicron outbreak in Oslo have so far become seriously ill, Assistant district chief physician Tine Ravlo informed newswire NTB.

“Those we have mapped, who belong to Oslo, have symptoms in the form of headaches or sore throats. Some have a cough. But they have what we doctors call mild symptoms,” she explained.

Up to 60 people could be infected with the variant after one Omicron case was linked to a larger outbreak following a Christmas party.

4,140 new Covid-19 infections

On Thursday, 4,140 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Norway, which is 1,710 more than the same day last week. Over the last week, an average of 3056 infections have been registered per day.