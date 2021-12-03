Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday 

<p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Tougher measures in Oslo come into effect</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Tighter Covid-19 restrictions came into effect in Oslo, Asker Bærum and the catchment area of Ahus this morning. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The measures have been brought in due to rising infections and a potential outbreak of the Omicron variant in the Norwegian capital. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The following measures have been introduced: </span></p><ul><li><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Face masks will be mandatory when it is not possible to keep a social distance of one metre in public spaces such as shops, malls, restaurants, and on public transport. This won’t apply to children under 12. </span></li><li><span data-preserver-spaces="true">At private indoor events in public places or rented venues, the capacity will be limited to 100 people. </span></li><li><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Guests will need to register in hospitality settings. </span></li><li><span data-preserver-spaces="true">At workplaces where working from home is possible and doesn’t compromise a necessary service, home working should be implemented for all or part of the week. </span></li><li><span data-preserver-spaces="true">All guests at venues that have serve alcohol will need to be seated, and table service will be used.</span></li></ul><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">READ MORE: </span></strong><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.thelocal.no/20211202/norway-covid-19-restrictions-new/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Norwegian government announces tighter Covid-19 rules in Oslo</span></strong></a></p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">New Covid-19 testing rules for travellers also come into effect</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">All arrivals into Norway, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or previously infected with Covid-19, will need to take a coronavirus test after they arrive into the country. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The government announced the new rule to slow the import and spread of the recently discovered Omicron variant into the country.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Testing will primarily be done at the border, especially for air passengers. Covid tests at the border have been free throughout the pandemic. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In instances where testing cannot be carried out at the border, such as some land crossings where there isn’t a testing station, the test must be taken within 24 hours. In these cases, testing will either be done as a rapid test at a public test station or a self-test. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Suspected Omicron infected in Oslo have mild symptoms</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">None of the people infected in the suspected Omicron outbreak in Oslo have so far become seriously ill, Assistant district chief physician Tine Ravlo informed newswire NTB. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">“Those we have mapped, who belong to Oslo, have symptoms in the form of headaches or sore throats. Some have a cough. But they have what we doctors call mild symptoms,” she explained. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Up to 60 people could be infected with the variant after one Omicron case was linked to a larger outbreak following a Christmas party. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">4,140 new Covid-19 infections </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">On Thursday, 4,140 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Norway, which is 1,710 more than the same day last week. Over the last week, an average of 3056 infections have been registered per day. </span></p>[caption id="attachment_667130" align="alignnone" width="646"]<img class="wp-image-667130 size-full" src="/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/number-of-reported-covid-11-2.jpeg" alt="A graph showing the total number of Covid-19 cases . " width="646" height="431" /> <em>Pictured above is the total number of Covid-19 cases in Norway. Source: Norwegian Institute of Public Health. </em>[/caption]
