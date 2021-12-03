Norway tightens Covid-19 testing rules for travellers 

All arrivals into Norway, regardless of vaccination status or whether they have previously had the virus, will need to take a Covid test on arrival in Norway from December 3rd,

The government said the new rule is to slow the import and spread of the recently discovered Omicron variant into the country.

“We have a serious infection situation in Norway. Therefore, stricter measures are needed to delay the spread of the Omicron variant. We are doing this to maintain control, gain more knowledge about the new virus variant and to avoid the health service being overloaded,” health minister Ingvild Kjerkol said in a statement.

Testing will primarily take place at the border, especially for air passengers, will be a rapid antigen test and travellers will need to wait at the test station until their results are ready.

Covid tests at borders have been free in Norway throughout the pandemic.

Travellers will be required to wear a face mask until they receive a negative test result.

In instances where testing cannot be carried out at the border, such as some land crossings where there isn’t a testing station, the test must be taken within 24 hours. In these cases, testing can either be a rapid test at a public test station or a self-test.

In the event the test returns positive, a PCR must be taken within 24 hours.

Professional drivers, border commuters, and flight personnel will be exempt from the new testing rules.

People travelling to Svalbard will need to provide a negative test to enter too as a significant virus outbreak could challenge critical societal functions there, the government said.

The government on Thursday also announced tighter measures in Oslo and its surrounding areas and a slew of new national recommendations.

