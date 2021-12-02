Covid-19: What to expect if you are travelling to and from Norway this Christmas

For many, the holidays are all about spending time with loved ones. For those whose nearest and dearest are in another country, this means travelling to see them.

Unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this is no longer as simple as booking a ticket, packing your bags and remembering to take the price tags off of the gifts you bought.

To make Christmas travel a bit more straight forward this year, we’ve broken down all the key rules and restrictions you need to know about.

Travelling out of Norway

If you’re leaving Scandinavia this Christmas, the most important thing is to keep yourself updated with your destination’s travel rules and restrictions.

Furthermore, you’ll need to be up to date on which health passes are and aren’t accessible to foreigners in order to go to bars and restaurant as the situation varies country to country.

Currently, the Norwegian Government is only advising against travel to eight African countries. So if you are travelling everywhere else, then no official advice applies. This, in theory, should make it less of a hassle to get travel insurance in case things don’t go to plan than at other points throughout the pandemic.

However, the country’s health chiefs have warned travellers ahead of the festive travel season.

“But if you look around Europe, it is clear, there are several countries that introduce measures with short time intervals. So, you have to follow developments closely, and it is perhaps safest to stay at home if you want to avoid measures coming as a surprise,” Line Vold, department director at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, said at a government press conference this week.

In addition, health minister Ingvild Kjerkol has encouraged those making trips abroad this year to consider flexible tickets.

“We have so far not given any new travel advice related to the discovery of the new variant. I want to encourage people to buy flexible tickets,” she said.

Travelling to Norway

For those coming to and returning to Norway then there are several travel rules to be aware of.

We are sure you will likely have heard by now, but Norway has lifted all bans on who can enter the country. Still, testing, quarantine and entry registration rules remain, even for fully vaccinated residents and citizens.

For starters, all travellers to the country will need to register their journey into Norway. This applies to everyone over the age of 16.

Travellers who are not fully vaccinated or haven’t recovered from the coronavirus within the previous six months, or do not have an approved health pass will need to provide a negative Covid-19 test to enter Norway. This won’t apply to those under-18.

Fully vaccinated travellers with an approved health pass do not need to test before departure or at the border after arriving.

The test can be either a PCR or rapid antigen test and must be taken within 24 hours of the departure flight.

Norway currently only recognises health passes compatible with the EU scheme and digital certificates from the United Kingdom and a handful of other non-EEA countries as proof of vaccination or having recovered from the disease. Furthermore, you will only be considered fully vaccinated one week after your final jab.

All travellers, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or recovered from the virus, will be required to test for Covid-19 after arriving. In most cases, especially if travelling by air, this will be done at the border itself. However, in instances where testing at the border is unavailable then arrivals will need to test within 24 hours.

There’s also quarantine to consider. Currently those who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from the virus in the previous six months aren’t required to quarantine, provided they have an approved health pass and aren’t arriving from one of the eight African countries that requires a quarantine hotel stay.

Those who aren’t vaccinated, haven’t recovered from the virus or don’t have an approved health pass will need to quarantine if arriving from a country that is classified as red, dark red or light grey under Norway’s colour coded classification system.

Almost all countries outside the European Economic Area (EU countries plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway), apart from the UK, will be listed as light grey.

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health has a webpage and travel map to help travellers stay up to date. Rule changes are typically announced on Friday and come into effect on the following Monday. However, in certain circumstances rules can be announced and come into effect outside of these days.

In addition to that those arriving from certain countries in southern Africa will need to enter a quarantine hotel. Travellers from the rest of the world are not required to enter quarantine hotels. However, they may wish to do so if they do not have another suitable place to carry out the quarantine period.

What Covid measures are there in Norway?

Measures in Norway are divided into national and local restrictions and recommendations. Local rules only apply to specific areas, and nation rules apply everywhere and supersede any regional constraints.

Recommendations don’t have to be followed and can’t be enforced while restrictions are obligatory, and you can be punished for refusing to follow them.

So far, the only national measure is the recommendation to wear a facemask in shops and on public transport where social distancing can’t be maintained. The same applies to healthcare settings.

Furthermore, the self-isolation rules have recently been tightened, meaning close contacts and those with Covid have quarantine for longer.

Aside from that, there are currently no national restrictions to be aware of.

At a local level, domestic Covid-19 certificates to enter venues like bars and restaurants can be implemented. Currently, non-residents and those without a Norwegian identification number cannot access the domestic certificate, meaning they can be barred from events in areas that require a certificate. This is one detail to keep in mind when making plans this year.

To get an overview of what rules to the part of the country you are travelling to, the best place to check is the municipal website of your destination.