Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

<p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">4,045 new Covid cases registered in Norway</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">On Tuesday, 4,045 coronavirus cases were detected. This is 2,552 more registered infections than last Tuesday. Over the past week, an average of 3,003 infections have been reported per day. The same average a week ago was 1,997 cases. </span></p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20211130/in-brief-norways-new-national-covid-19-measures/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Norway’s new national Covid-19 measures</a></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In Oslo, 762 infections have been recorded. This is 167 more than the same day last week, but 76 fewer than the day before. </span></p>[caption id="attachment_666711" align="alignnone" width="640"]<img class="wp-image-666711 size-post-thumbnail" src="https://www.thelocal.no/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/number-of-reported-covid-11-646x431.jpeg" alt="A graph showing the total number of Covid-19 cases in Norway." width="640" height="427" /> <em>Total number of Covid-19 cases in Norway. Source: Norwegian Institute of Public Health.</em>[/caption]<p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Suspected Omicron cases in Norway</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">There have been three suspected Omicron cases in Ullensaker. However, they have yet to be confirmed by sequencing. </span></p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">“The most important thing now is that those who are infected and their close contacts follow the rules of isolation and quarantine. We expect to have the first results of the tests ready by the end of tomorrow. We report back to the municipal doctor when the results are available,” Line Vold, department director at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, said in a </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.fhi.no/nyheter/2021/fhi-undersoker-tre-virusprover-for-omikron/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">statement</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The three tested positive at Gardermoen airport after travelling from Southern African via stopovers. The travellers who returned the positive tests are currently in quarantine hotels. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Oslo moves to the highest level of preparedness</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Oslo municipality has raised its level of preparedness to the highest level, level three. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">“This means that we again set central crisis management to ensure effective information sharing and coordination of response,” Oslo’s executive mayor, Raymond Johansen, explained at a press conference. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Johansen also added that the municipality was mulling over enforcing the use of facemasks, which is currently only recommended in Norway’s capital. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">He also added that he would do everything he could to avoid lockdowns and the shutdown of hospitality. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Vaccine certificate available for use today</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">From this afternoon, a new version of the Covid-19 certificate should become available, and municipalities going through a spike of infection will be able to use it, Norway’s health minister Ingvild Kjerkol announced. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The return of the domestic certificate, which was previously scrapped when all measures were lifted at the end of September, comes weeks after it was first announced. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The reasons for the delays were to pass regulations allowing local authorities to implement the measures and to get all the technical details into place. </span></p>
Member comments