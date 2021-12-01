Norway records first Omicron Covid-19 variant cases

Two incidences of the Omicron Covid-19 variant have been registered in Øygarden Municipality, western Norway, local authorities confirmed.

“Two cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Øygarden have been detected today,” the municipality said on its website.

Mayor of the municipality Tom Georg Indrevik said that the two people who tested positive for that variant had recently travelled from South Africa.

Indrevik added that the municipality had been in contact with health authorities and was taking the matter seriously.

“We have been in contact with the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) over the weekend, and extra precautions have been taken with regard to those who are infected with the Omicron variant,” he said.

Shortly after the first two cases were reported, two probable cases were reported in Ullensaker, east Norway, which is the municipality where Oslo Airport Gardermoen is located.

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) said that preliminary analysis indicated that the infections were probably the Omicron variant.

“The people in question came by plane to Oslo Airport and have been in quarantine hotels at Gardermoen since arrival. They travelled from South Africa to Norway on two different planes between 26th and 28th November,” NIPH said in a statement.

Broadcaster TV2 reports that several municipalities have contacted NIPH due to suspected Omicron cases.

“There are a number of suspected cases that are being analysed now in various laboratories in the country,” NIPH department director Line Vold told TV2.

An outbreak of between 30-40 infections in Frogner, west Oslo, has also been linked to the Omicron variant.

Tine Ravol, chief infection control physician for the Frogner district, told newspaper VG that there was a “high probability” that the infected people have the Omicron variant and that samples had been sent to NIPH for analysis.

The outbreak is linked to a traveller from South Africa who is reported to have followed all infection control rules but tested themselves after the coverage of the variant in the media. The traveller attended a jobs fair to which infections have been traced.

Director of Health at the Norwegian Directorate of Health, Bjørn Guldvog, said the detection of Omicron in Norway is to be expected.

“It is not surprising that we have now been able to detect the first cases of Omicron infection also in Norway. Together with the NIPH and the Ministry of Health and Care Services, we will now follow the situation closely in the future,” he told public broadcaster NRK.