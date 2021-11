New national face mask recommendation announced

In a string of updated Covid-19 measures announced this morning, more of which are detailed below, the government now recommend the use of face masks on public transport and in taxis, as well as in stores and shopping centres.

The recommendations only apply when it is not possible to keep a social distance, however.

Additionally, face masks will also be recommended in health service settings.

We’ll have full detail of the updated guidelines in an article on our website today.

Isolation period extended for confirmed Covid-19 cases

People who test positive for Covid-19 must now isolate for five days regardless of vaccination status, according to tweaked rules announced by the government this morning.

Until now, isolation requirements were minimum two days for vaccinated people without symptoms following a positive Covid-19 test, who could leave quarantine after being fever-free for 48 hours.

People who live with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 must also quarantine until they test negative for the virus, according to the new rules. This applies to all adults regardless of vaccination status. The test must be taken after seven days at the earliest. Unvaccinated people are required to test daily with antigen tests or every other day with PCR tests during the seven-day interval.

Government wants working from home and testing at schools in high Covid-19 areas

Municipalities in which the local incidence of Covid-19 is high should consider asking their residents to return to working from home, the government said on Tuesday morning.

“Additionally, we extend the recommendation for regular testing at schools in areas with high transmission and high strain on health and care services,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said in comments reported by newspaper VG.

Norway rules out 2022 oil licences in ‘virgin areas’



Norway will not grant new oil exploration licences in virgin or little-explored areas in 2022 under a political compromise on Monday, news wire AFP reports.

The decision hands a modest victory to opponents of fossil fuels.

The governing centre-left coalition supports continuing oil and gas activities but does not have a parliamentary majority, making it reliant on socialist MPs who prioritise green issues.

831 new cases of Covid-19 detected in Oslo

A total of 831 new cases of Covid-19 were registered in Oslo in the latest daily update. This is 204 more than a week ago as well the highest ever figure for the capital, beating the 680 recorded on August 30th.

A large proportion of infections are within the 10-19-year age group, broadcaster NRK writes.