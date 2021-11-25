PAYWALL FREE

TELL US: What are the most Norwegian things in the world?

Pictured is a woman in a bunad at the Norwegian Folk Museum.
Could Norway's traditional national costume be the most Norwegian thing in the world?. Pictured is a woman in a bunad at the Norwegian Folk Museum. Photo by Nick Night on Unsplash
We want to hear readers views on what the most Norwegian words, phrases, things, places, foods and habits are.

Have you ever seen, eaten, heard or done something and thought, “that’s so Norwegian”?

We’d love to hear your thoughts on what the most typically Norwegian things in the world are.

Let us know in the short survey below whether it’s brunost (brown cheese) or the trusty cheese knife you use to slice it or whether it’s something else entirely. 

The best answers may be used in a future article where we list the most Norwegian things in existence.

Thanks for taking part! Frazer at The Local. 

 

