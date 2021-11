Three dead after plane crash in Larvik

Three people have been found dead in Larvik after a small aeroplane crashed on Tuesday. The plane lost altitude after several 360-degree turns.

The plane was from the Pilot Flight Academy, and one flight instructor and two students were aboard when it crashed.

It had taken off from Sandefjord Torp Airport earlier that morning.

“This is deeply tragic and serious, but we see that something like that can happen. Now we will take care of the bereaved. So far, we can not determine anything about the cause,” Tor Eriksen, chief of the South-East Police District.

The Accident Investigation Board Norway will investigate the wreckage to determine the cause of the crash.

Wild salmon and reindeer added to the endangered list

For the first time, wild salmon have been added to Norway’s red list, which is an overview of species that are endangered, may become endangered in the future or are already extinct.

The Red List is handled by the Species Data Bank in Trondheim, a national knowledge pool on biodiversity in the country.

Snorre Henriksen, a senior advisor at the Species Data Bank, has said that climate change’s impact on species has increased significantly since the list was last updated six years ago.

“The big change is that many species are threatened by climate change. It is a fairly dramatic change since last time,” he explained to national broadcaster NRK.

However, the biggest threat to animals was still encroachment on their natural habitats.

Flooding and landslides in Trøndelag

An orange weather warning was issued on Tuesday night for Trøndelag, central Norway, and several roads have been left closed due to landslides and flooding.

The Stavsjøfjell tunnel between Trondheim and Stjørdal is still closed due to a lot of water on the roads. In addition, Orkland by Gangåsvatnet, just after junction E39 is shut, and Fv 6170 by Lomundsjøen is closed due to flooding.

Also, in Trondheim, several basements have been flooded. Several roads in the city were also waterlogged throughout Tuesday night. Residents were asked to keep themselves updated with the municipality’s website and the Norwegian Energy and Water Resources Directorate (NVE).

1,520 new Covid-19 infections

Over the last 24 hours, 1,520 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Norway. That’s 1,032 fewer than the same day last week.

Over the last seven days, an average of 1,997 Covid-19 infections have been recorded.

On Tuesday, 235 new Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, six more than the day before.