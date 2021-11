LGBT rights activist Kim Friele has died

Norwegian gay rights and human rights activist Kim Friele, who was the leader of the National Association for Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals and Transgender People between 1966 and 1971 and played an influential role in having homosexual acts decriminalised in Norway, passed away on Monday night.

She was also known for being one of the first publicly visible lesbian people in Norway. She continued her activism by helping to ensure that homosexuality would no longer be classified as a psychiatric condition in 1978.

“She took the lead at a time when it was criminal to be gay, and has with her personality, her efforts and her dedication tirelessly fought for equality, and changed Norwegian society,” gender equality minister Anette Trettebergstuen said of Friele to newswire NTB.

Figures for vaccination rates among immigrant groups revealed

Recent statistics from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health have shown Covid vaccination rates among several immigrant groups.

The figures, which showed which proportion of certain groups had received at least one dose of a vaccine as of November 15th and have been reported by NRK, point towards several immigrant groups having much lower vaccination rates than the rest of the population.

Overall 73 percent of those with an immigrant background, meaning they or their parents are from another country, had received one dose. The figure for the general population is much higher at 93 percent.

Those from Lithuania, Poland and Romania had the lowest proportion of people with at least one dose, while those from Pakistan and Afghanistan had the highest vaccine rates.

Reintroduction of Covid-19 certificate facing delays

The domestic Covid-19 certificate could be a couple of weeks away from being properly introduced, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) has informed public broadcaster NRK.

“In the short term, we are working to provide guidance on how the current solution can be adapted for use by municipalities that want to introduce a corona certificate,” Gun Penny Knudsen, assistant director of the NIPH, told NRK.

She added that several things need to be updated and tested in the slightly longer term as the rules for who qualifies for a Covid-19 certificate have changed.

2,391 new Covid cases

On Monday, 2,391 new Covid-19 cases were registered in Norway. This is 630 more than the same day last week. On Monday, 229 patients were in hospital with Covid-19. This is seven more than the day before.

In Oslo, 627 people have tested positive for the virus within the last 24 hours, 200 more than the same day the previous week.