These are the new rules for Norway’s domestic Covid-19 certificate

Norway’s domestic Covid-19 certificates could be ready for use by local authorities as early as next Friday, the government announced.

“Municipalities can now use corona certificates to provide relief to the fully vaccinated, those who have tested negative or have (recovered from) Covid-19,” health minister Ingvild Kjerkol said.

The return of the health pass was announced last week in a bid to help reduce rising Covid infections and avoid more, potentially stricter, measures being introduced.

“We hope the regulations will make it easier for municipalities with locals outbreaks to make local decisions,” Kjerkol explained.

The government also announced details on how the certificate would work. Those who have been fully vaccinated, recovered from Covid in the previous 12 months and tested negative for the virus in the last 48 hours will be able to use the pass. Previously the the certificate was also available to those who had one jab.

The pass has been recommended for large events and use in hospitality and leisure settings such as restaurants and swimming pools.

Once regulation that permits the municipalities to use the Covid certificate is passed at some point on Friday, local authorities will have the power to implement the requirements.

The certifcate will not be adopted nationally, instead local authorities can choose to use the certificate as a means of controlling infections.

Tromsø Municipality, which is in the midst of a spike in Covid cases, has been eager to use the certificate since it was announced last week.

“We are very happy that the government has introduced the coronavirus certificates. It is important for us,” Gunna Wilhelmsen, Tromsø’s mayor, said to newspaper VG.

The health minister also offered an update on Norway’s booster vaccine program and said that she hoped that everyone aged over 65 would be offered a third dose by Christmas. The government advised local authorities to provide 16-17 year olds with the second dose as soon as possible.