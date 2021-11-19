Norway announces stricter Covid-19 border rules

Norway will tighten its entry registration and testing rules following weeks of rising Covid-19 cases in the country, justice minister Emilie Enger Mehl announced at a press conference.

From November 26th, next Friday, everyone will be required to register their entry to Norway, regardless of residence, nationality or vaccination status. Previously, fully vaccinated travellers had been exempt from entry registration. Children under 16 won’t need to register.

“You can do this when there are less than three days left until you travel. When you register, you will receive a confirmation, and you may be asked to show it to the police at the checkpoint. You will also be obliged to show a coronavirus passport,” Mehl said in a statement.

In addition, all travellers who are not fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 and can prove so with a recognised health pass will need to test at the border. In certain cases where there isn’t a testing station, such as land border crossings, they will need to get tested within 24 hours.

People who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will also be required to provide a negative Covid-19 test to enter Norway.

This means anyone that isn’t fully vaccinated or has recovered from Covid-19 in the previous six months, or somebody whose Covid-19 health pass isn’t recognised by Norway will need a test before travel.

The test must be taken within 24 hours of travelling to Norway. This won’t apply to travellers under 18.

The justice minister also announced that all foreigners who have a right to enter Norway under the Immigration Act would be allowed to enter the country.

“Everyone who meets the Immigration Act’s requirements for entry will have the opportunity to do so. But there is still a basis for expelling foreigners who do not comply with the requirements, and Norwegians can also be fined or reported if they do not meet the requirements,” Mehl said.

The current quarantine rules will remain the same, and quarantine hotels would remain available to travellers without a suitable place to carry out the isolation period.