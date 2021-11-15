Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday 

Socialist Left Party want tax hikes for higher earners

On Monday, the Socialist Left Party will present its alternative budget and commence negotiations with the government over the budget it delivered last week.

The alternative proposals it will suggest are higher taxes for those who earn more than 600,000 kroner per year. The Socialist Left Party will also suggest raising the wealth tax beyond what the government has already proposed.

“I look forward to starting negotiations. I am prepared for some tough, long days, but it will be nice to get started,” Kari Elisabeth Kaksi, the Socialist Left Party’s fiscal spokesperson, told public broadcaster NRK.

The government is dependent on support from the Socialist Left Party to get the budget through parliament, and PM Jonas Gahr Støre told NRK he was expecting tough negotiations.

Record gas exports last month

Last month Norway sold a record figure for gas exports, according to figures on foreign trade from Statistics Norway.

In total, Norway exported 72 billion kroner worth of natural gas in October, a significant increase from the previous record of 47.8 billion in sales in September.

Total exports of goods are at a record level for the fourth month in a row, according to Statistics Norway.

Drug reform could be trialled in Oslo

The Conservative Party for Oslo City Council have suggested trialling a drug reform it wants to see implemented nationwide in Oslo as a test scheme.

The scheme would see those caught in possession of drugs or facing related charges sentenced to counselling and treatment rather than receive criminal punishment.

“Police in Oslo have changed the way they handle drug addicts already in Oslo. But we want to take a step further in Oslo, in the form of an order for counselling and treatment that will replace punitive punishment for possession of a substance,” Hassan Nawaz, health policy spokesperson for the Oslo Conservatives, told newspaper VG.

1,156 new Covid-19 cases in Norway

On Sunday, 1,156 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Norway. This is 58 Covid cases more than the previous Sunday. Over the last week, an average of 1,667 Covid-19 infections were registered per day. The same average the previous week was 1,367, indicating a rising infection trend.

In Oslo, 312 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded. That is 80 more than the previous Sunday.