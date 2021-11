Government press conference on Covid-19

The government will hold a press conference at midday following a rise in infections in Norway in recent weeks.

Earlier this week, a record number of daily Covid-19 infections were registered, and health chiefs warned that new national and local coronavirus measures could be on the way.

PM Jonas Gahr Støre and Minister of Health and Care Services Ingvild Kjerkol will attend the conference. However, justice minister Emilie Enger Mehl has pulled out as they need longer to mull over the recommendations relating to Norway’s entry rules.

Report: Covid passports could return domestically

Norwegian newspaper VG has reported that municipalities in Norway have been told to prepare for the return of the domestic Covid-19 certificate. Local authorities were reportedly told of the return of Covid certificates at a meeting on Thursday.

The certificate was axed at the end of September when most Covid rules in Norway were dropped.

On October 15th, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) and the Norwegian Directorate of Health delivered an assignment on the reintroduction of Covid certificates in the event of rising infections, according to VG.

The paper said it was unsure how Covid passports would be used if they were to be brought back.

Before they were dropped, Covid passports were used to attend large events such as concerts, football matches and theatre shows. Passport holders could attend events either if they were vaccinated or had returned a negative test in the 24 hours leading up to the event.

State-owned hydrogen company could be on the way

State-owned oil and gas firm Equinor and Statkraft, the state-owned hydropower company, are in talks with the government about setting up a state-owned hydrogen company, business and financial media site E24 have reported.

Climate minister Espen Barthe Eide has confirmed that a hydrogen company was something the government was working on.

“The idea is a bit like that it will not compete against the current companies, but be a kind of engine to drive large hydrogen investments in Norway,” he told E24.

2,006 new Covid-19 cases in Norway

On Thursday, 2,006 people tested positive for Covid-19. This is an increase of 472 compared to the same day last week. An average of 1,573 infections has been registered per day over the past week.

The corresponding average a week ago was 1,222 daily cases.

In Oslo, 416 new Covid-19 cases were recorded, 186 more than the same day last week and 81 more than the day before.