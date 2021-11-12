Six essential words you need when speaking to a doctor in Norway

<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Nailing down a few keywords in a second language can make a number of everyday activities and important matters that much easier and stress-free, as well as helping you put your existing skills and proficiency to good use. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Communicating with doctors, nurses, and medical professionals is one of the many situations where knowing a few essential technical words can really complement your existing conversational ability. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">We've put together an outline of some of these words, their meanings and the context in which you might use them. If there's anything important you think we've missed, let us know. Your GP is also responsible for your primary medical needs, and you are allowed to change your doctor twice a year.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">You'll need to use this word <em>å</em></span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> bastille en legetime</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">, to book an appointment, or </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">å avbestille en legetime</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">, to cancel an appointment. </span></p><p><strong><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Blodprøve</span></em></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">If you're afraid of needles, look away because <em>b</em></span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">lodprøve </span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">means blood test in Norwegian. So you won't want to hear the phrase </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">å ta en blodprøve</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">, to take a blood test, if you don't like the sight of blood or needles make you feel faint. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Another test you could be referred for is a </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">urinprøve</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">, or urine sample. </span></p><p><strong><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Resept</span></em></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Not to be confused with the English word receipt, which is </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">kvittering </span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">in Norwegian, <em>resept</em> means prescription. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">If you're asked about medications by a doctor or pharmacist, this word will be one to keep a keen ear out for or use yourself. </span></p><p><strong><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Symptomer</span></em></strong></p><p><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Symptomer</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> is the plural of symptoms in Norwegian, and you'll be asked about this when seeing a doctor. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Here's a list of common symptoms in Norway that you can use so you and your doctor can pinpoint issues more specifically.</span></p><p><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Hodpine- </span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">headache</span></p><p><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Hoste- </span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">cough </span></p><p><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Feber- </span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">fever</span></p><p><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Utslett- </span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">rash</span></p><p><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Svimmel</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">- dizzy</span></p><p><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Smerte</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">- pain </span></p><p><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Kvalme</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">- nausea</span></p><p><strong><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Sykemelding</span></em></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">A </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">sykemelding</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> is a doctors note which signs the patient from work and places them on sick leave. So, for example, if your job involves lots of physical activity or using your hands and you break your arm, you'll be issued a </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">sykemelding</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> until the arm heals.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Sick leave is paid through the <a href="https://www.nho.no/en/english/articles/basic-labour-law/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">National Insurance Scheme</a> for up to 260 working days or 52 weeks to the sum of 100 percent of one's pensionable income. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Another rule to be aware of is that employees are allowed to stay off for three consecutive days through sickness without a </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">legeattest</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">, which is a doctors certificate saying you were ill for those days. This is different from sick leave, however. </span></p><p><strong><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Akuttmottak/Legevakt</span></em></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Depending on which side of the Atlantic you hail from, these words can be used for accident and emergency (A&E), casualty, or the emergency room. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Despite meaning the same thing, you should be aware of the difference between the two. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">If your injuries or illnesses are serious, for example, severe chest pain, you'll need to go to an </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">akuttmottak</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">, which are in hospitals, or </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">sykehus</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">, which deal with the most severe medical needs. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">If it's slightly less severe, but you need to see a doctor urgently, say you have cut yourself, you will need to go to the </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">legevakt. </span></em></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">All municipalities in Norway must have a </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">legevakt</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">, but not all municipalities will have an </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">akuttmottak. </span></em></p>
