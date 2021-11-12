Norway to offer Covid-19 booster jabs to everyone over 18

Everyone in Norway over the age of 18 will be offered a third Covid-19 vaccine to boost their protection against coronavirus, Støre asaid. The PM said the rollout of boosters for those aged between 18-64 would probably begin next year.

“We are therefore planning for the rest of the population to be offered a third dose next year. It will contribute to the individual being well protected against the virus and also avoid a great burden on society and working life,” Støre said at the press conference.

The revaccination doses won’t be offered until next year because it is currently less than six months since the majority received their second dose.

Younger age groups will be offered a third shot because the protection of Covid-19 vaccines potentially tapers off over time, Støre said.

“The information we have is that dose two provides good protection, but that it has a tapering effect. Therefore, based on the advice we have received from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, we believe that there is a basis for asking them to prepare a third vaccine dose,” Støre said.

The PM did say, however, that the priority would remain on making sure over-65s received their boosters.

“The municipalities are in the process of vaccinating those over 65 with a third dose, these are the most important,” he said.

The National Institute of Public Health said earlier this week that it was preparing the rollout of the third vaccine for those aged between 18 and 64 but was waiting for the government to make its final decision.

Previously, booster jabs were only offered to over-65s and healthcare workers. Booster jabs in Norway are offered six months after the second dose (the same period of time if you have received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine), with the order of priority being the same as the main vaccination program in Noway with the oldest and most vulnerable receiving jabs first.

On Thursday, the Norwegian Insitute of Public Health said that 200,000 people in Norway had received boosters in Norway so far.

The government also announced the return of a number of national measures on Friday, including the return of the domestic Covid-19 pass and new testing rules for unvaccinated close contacts of those with Covid.

