NIPH preparing for third Covid vaccine dose

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) is preparing to roll out a Covid-19 booster jab to under 65s in Norway following a rise in Covid-19 infections.

“We have already started planning for a third dose, because we expect that will happen and will be relevant. But exactly when and who, we have not decided on yet. We are now considering this and have made plans for it,” Camilla Stoltenberg, director of the NIPH, told public broadcaster NRK.

She added the decision on whether to offer booster jabs to groups under 65 would be made shortly. Stoltenberg didn’t say who would be offered the third dose and when.

Last month Norway decided it would offer a third dose to over 65s six months after their second jab, and earlier in November, it was announced that healthcare workers would also receive a booster shot.

Stoltenberg also explained that it might be a while before some groups receive a booster if the government decides to greenlight offering a third jab to under 65s.

“A third dose is approved for use after six months (since the second vaccine), so there are many under the age of 65 that are not yet relevant,” she said.

Supply chain issues mean significant delays in materials and products used in home renovations

Global supply chain issues caused by the pandemic have led to delays in customers and suppliers getting their hands on building materials, tools and home appliances.

“The background to the problems is complex, and it is challenging. Closed factories, lack of some raw materials and challenges with transport, combined with record demand, have made the situation confusing for the entire industry,” Eja Tuominen, commercial director at Ikea, told public broadcaster NRK.

Tiles, laminate flooring, parquet, lamps, railings, stairs, tempered glass and electrical goods are among the long list of products facing delays and shortages.

READ ALSO: Why the cost of home renovations in Norway is rising

Petter Knutsen, comms director at DIY store Bryggmakker, has said that an unpredictable Asian market has contributed to the problems.

“We see that products from the east can be a challenge. It is especially unpredictable,” he told NRK.

Bryggmaker said they were unsure whether the situation would improve by next year or continue.

Several chains also told the public broadcaster that the cost of shipping had also skyrocketed.

1,783 new Covid cases

On Wednesday, 1,783 people in Norway tested positive for Covid-19. This is 269 more than the same day last week. Over the past week, an average of 1,505 coronavirus cases was registered per day.

As of Wednesday, 188 people were hospitalised with Covid-19, one more than the day before. In addition, 52 people are receiving intensive care, and 24 are on a respirator.

READ ALSO: Norwegian health chiefs mull new national Covid measures as cases rise

Yesterday saw a record number of daily Covid-19 cases registered in Norway.