Norwegian expression of the day: Ikke sant

<p><b>Why do I need to know this?</b></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ikke sant? Ikke sant.</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Or,</span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> ikke sant!? </span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">They all work. </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ikke sant</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> can be used to question, as a statement, or as an exclamation. Such a broad use of this term may have many foreigners confused of its meaning, and how to best use it in conversation. </span></p><p><b>What does it mean? </b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Directly translated to English,</span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> ikke sant</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> means, “right”. Just as you can throw this word out in English in different contexts, you can do the same with</span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> ikke sant</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in Norwegian. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This is where it can get a little bit confusing. For example someone can use <em>ikke sant</em> as a question or to clarify or confirm something. Normally you can tell if its being used as a question if their is a rising intonation of the persons voice</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">. Norwegians often say</span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> ikke sant (?)</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> when they really mean, </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">er det sant (?)</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">. Which means, “is that true/correct?”. </span></p><p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ikke sant</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> is often used at the end of a sentence in a conversation. Though there are many locals who overuse the term unconsciously and like to pepper the start and the middle of their conversations with </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">ikke sant </span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">as well. </span></p><p><b>Use it like this</b></p><p><b><i>Du husker det, ikke sant?</i></b><b> - </b><span style="font-weight: 400;">You remember that, don't you?</span></p><p><b><i>Anna: "Jeg er sliten fra trening i går." </i></b><i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> - Anna: "I’m tired from yesterday's workout."</span></i></p><p><b><i>Ole: "Ikke sant. Meg også."</i></b><i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> - Ole: "Right. Me too."</span></i></p><p><b><i>"Ikke sant! Jeg er helt enig med deg"</i></b><i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> - "</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Right! I completely agree with you."</span></p>
Member comments