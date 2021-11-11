Norway gets ready to give Covid-19 booster jabs to under-65s

Pictured is a Moderna Covid-19 vaccine being prepared.
People aged under-65 in Norway could soon be offered a booster vaccine. Pictured is a Moderna Covid-19 vaccine being prepared. Photo by Steve Parsons / POOL / AFP
The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) said Thursday it was preparing for a third coronavirus vaccine dose to be offered to under-65s in Norway.

Under-65s in Norway could be soon offered Covid booster jabs with the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) making preparations for the rollout of a third jab because it expects a decision to be made shortly.

“We have started planning for a third dose because we expect it will happen. We don’t have a position on the exact time, but we are considering it and have made the necessary plans,” Camilla Stoltenberg, director of the NIPH, told public broadcaster NRK.

“The assessment will be made quickly,” she added.

Currently, booster jabs are only offered to those over the age of 65 six months after their final Covid-19 vaccine dose. The decision to provide a third vaccine to those over 65 was made in October. At the beginning of this month, it was also announced that healthcare workers would be offered boosters.

READ ALSO: Norwegian health chiefs mull new national Covid measures as cases rise

The priority for booster vaccinations has so far matched Norway’s main Covid-19 vaccination program, with the oldest and most vulnerable being prioritised and the rollout being handled by municipalities.

Stoltenberg could not confirm any details about when a third Covid vaccine shot would be offered for under 65s or who would be offered a jab.

She noted that, because the booster is administered six months after the second dose of the original vaccine, it would be a while before some are offered a booster.

“A third dose is approved for use after six months (since the second vaccine), so there are many under the age of 65 (for which revaccination is) not yet relevant,” she said.

