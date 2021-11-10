Norway records highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since pandemic began

On Tuesday, 2,126 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Norway, a new daily infection record for the country, and just under 600 more than the number testing positive on Monday.

According to figures from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, the previous record was set on November 1st, when 1,973 infections were recorded across the country.

Over the last seven days, an average of 1,467 Covid-19 infections have been registered per day. The same average seven days ago was 1,098.

Espen Nakstad, assistant director of health at the Norwegian Directorate of Health, said that one possible explanation for infections trending upwards could be more people testing themselves.

“Unfortunately, we see that the infection numbers continue to rise, even though we are a little unsure whether more people are now testing themselves, and that thus catches more of the dark numbers,” Nakstad told newswire NTB.

Nakstad also said that vaccines alone were not enough to reverse the trend of increasing hospital admissions.

“When we look at hospital admissions in recent weeks, the trend is still clear; There are more and more Covid-19 patients who need treatment. The vaccine effect is not enough to reverse the trend now,” Nakstad said.

As of Tuesday, 187 people in hospital had Covid-19, eleven fewer than the day before, 45 people were in intensive care, and 19 were on a respirator.

Norway’s health authorities, the Norwegian Directorate of Health and the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) have said they were working on recommendations and advice to bring infections back down.

In total, 220,513 people in Norway have tested positive for Covid-19 since the pandemic began, with 924 coronavirus positive people dying since March 2020.