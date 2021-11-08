Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday 

Electricity prices continue to shoot up

A new record energy price will be set on Monday, with costs set to soar throughout the winter.

Energy power exchange Nordpool has said the price of electricity in Norway was set to reach 2.79 kroner per kilowatt-hour, the highest hourly rate seen this year.

“I do not think we have seen such prices in November before,” Tor Reier Lilleholt, a power analyst with Volue Insight, told public broadcaster NRK.

Over the course of the day, the average price of electricity is expected to be 1.22 kroner per kilowatt-hour in Oslo, Kristiansand and Bergen. This doesn’t include taxes and fee’s meaning consumers will pay significantly more.

The record price will likely occur between 4pm and 7pm.

“It is common for prices to be higher for a few hours in the morning and afternoon due to higher consumption,” Stina Johansen, communications director at Nordpool, explained to NRK.

Amendments to the state budget for 2022 to be presented

At midday, the government will present its amendments to the state budget for 2022. The ousted Solberg government presented the initial state budget for next year at the beginning of October.

Jonas Gahr Støre’s government had until November 10th to present any changes they wished to make.

Overall the government will keep oil spending at the same levels as the previous government while putting more money aside to cut ferry prices and electricity tax.

Cuts to electricity tax on the way

The new government will present its proposals for the state budget for 2022 this week, with Centre Party leader and finance minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum saying that a 48 percent cut to electricity tax is on the way.

The tax cut will apply between the months of January and March. After that, a cut of 9 percent will apply to the rest of the year.

The proposal will cut consumers’ electricity price by around 10 øre per kilowatt hour in January, February, and March.

Tor Reier Lillehol, from the analysis firm Volue Inishgt, has said that a private individual could save between 500 to 1,000 kroner.

988 new Covid-19 cases

On Sunday, 988 people tested positive for Covid-19. That is 371 positive cases, more than the previous Sunday.

Over the last seven days, an average of 1,367 new Covid-19 infections have been registered, and as of Friday, 173 patients were hospitalized with Covid-19.

The number of recorded cases tends to be lower on weekends as fewer people get tested, and fewer samples get processed.