Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday 

<p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Electricity prices continue to shoot up </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">A new record energy price will be set on Monday, with costs set to soar throughout the winter. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Energy power exchange </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.nordpoolgroup.com/Market-data1/Dayahead/Area-Prices/NO/Hourly/?view=table" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Nordpool</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> has said the price of electricity in Norway was set to reach 2.79 kroner per kilowatt-hour, the highest hourly rate seen this year. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">"I do not think we have seen such prices in November before," Tor Reier Lilleholt, a power analyst with Volue Insight, told public broadcaster </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.nrk.no/norge/mandag-blir-det-ny-prisrekord-pa-strom-1.15720822" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">NRK</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Over the course of the day, the average price of electricity is expected to be 1.22 kroner per kilowatt-hour in Oslo, Kristiansand and Bergen. This doesn't include taxes and fee's meaning consumers will pay significantly more. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The record price will likely occur between 4pm and 7pm. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">"It is common for prices to be higher for a few hours in the morning and afternoon due to higher consumption," Stina Johansen, communications director at Nordpool, explained to NRK. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Amendments to the state budget for 2022 to be presented</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">At midday, the government will present its amendments to the state budget for 2022. The ousted Solberg government presented the initial state budget for next year at the beginning of October. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Jonas Gahr Støre's government had until November 10th to present any changes they wished to make. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Overall the government will keep oil spending at the same levels as the previous government while putting more money aside to cut ferry prices and electricity tax. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Cuts to electricity tax on the way</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The new government will present its proposals for the state budget for 2022 this week, with Centre Party leader and finance minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum saying that a 48 percent cut to electricity tax is on the way. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The tax cut will apply between the months of January and March. After that, a cut of 9 percent will apply to the rest of the year. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The proposal will cut consumers' electricity price by around 10 øre per kilowatt hour in January, February, and March. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Tor Reier Lillehol, from the analysis firm Volue Inishgt, has said that a<a href="https://e24.no/olje-og-energi/i/nWMW1Q/vedum-vil-kutte-i-elavgiften-i-vintermaanedene?referer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vg.no" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> private individual could save between 500 to 1,000 kroner</a>. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">988 new Covid-19 cases </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">On Sunday, 988 people tested positive for Covid-19. That is 371 positive cases, more than the previous Sunday. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Over the last seven days, an average of 1,367 new Covid-19 infections have been registered, and as of Friday, 173 patients were hospitalized with Covid-19. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The number of recorded cases tends to be lower on weekends as fewer people get tested, and fewer samples get processed. </span></p>[caption id="attachment_662982" align="alignnone" width="640"]<img class="wp-image-662982 size-post-thumbnail" src="https://www.thelocal.no/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/number-of-reported-covid-4-646x431.jpeg" alt="A graph showing the number of Covid-19 cases in Norway. " width="640" height="427" /> <em>A graph showing the number of Covid-19 cases in Norway. Source: Norwegian Institute of Public Health. </em>[/caption]
