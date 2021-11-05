Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday 

<p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Healthcare workers to be offered a third jab </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">At a press conference on Thursday night, health minister Ingvild Kjerkol said that a Covid booster jab would be offered to frontline healthcare workers with lots of patient contact. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Previously booster jabs <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20211005/norway-to-offer-covid-19-booster-jabs-to-over-65s/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">have only been offered to over-65s</a>. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">"We will start with those who received the vaccine first. It is also important for me to say that the municipalities and Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) are now working to make plans on how this offer will be rolled out," Kjerkol said. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">When asked by reporters whether the rest of the population would be offered a third jab Kjerkol said the government would only be providing boosters to frontline care workers and those already eligible for now. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Health minister: No need for national measures</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">At the press conference, the health minister also said that there was no need to re-introduce any national Covid-19 measures for now. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">"There is no need to introduce national measures now, but it is time to roll up our sleeves again," Ingvild Kjerkol said.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Her comments came after speaking with municipalities currently going through a spike in coronavirus cases earlier on Thursday. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">She added that municipalities shouldn't hesitate to take action if they are experiencing a rise in cases. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">"High infection over time leads to more patients and greater pressure on the municipalities' health services. Therefore, it is very important that municipalities with corona outbreaks do not hesitate to take action and introduce local measures," the health minister said. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">National rules on grades-based admission into secondary schools scrapped </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Earlier this year, the previous government introduced national rules for the free choice of which upper secondary pupils could attend, based on a grades based admission system. The new system was set to be put into practice in Spring 2022.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">However, Minister of Education Tonje Brenna has scrapped the idea and said that counties will decide how they admit students into schools. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">"The dilemma with purely grades based admission is that it creates someone who wins and someone who loses the battle for places. I am concerned that all our students should go to a good school and choose the high school they want. Then I think the most important thing is that the counties themselves get to organise it in the way they think is best for their county," Brenna told public broadcaster </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.nrk.no/norge/skrotar-solberg-sin-plan-om-fritt-skuleval-i-heile-landet-1.15717834" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">NRK</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">. </span></p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20211015/how-easy-is-it-to-work-as-an-english-teacher-in-norway/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">How easy is it to work as an English teacher in Norway?</a></strong></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Covid-19 infections continue to rise</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">On Thursday, 1,534 people tested positive for Covid-19 across Norway. This is 388 registered cases more than the average for the previous seven days. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In Oslo, 245 cases were recorded, 21 fewer than the day before. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In total, 171 have been admitted to hospital with Covid-19.</span></p>[caption id="attachment_662600" align="alignnone" width="640"]<img class="wp-image-662600 size-post-thumbnail" src="https://www.thelocal.no/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/number-of-reported-covid-3-2-646x431.jpeg" alt="A graph showing the total number of Covid-19 cases in Norway." width="640" height="427" /> <em>A graph showing the total number of Covid-19 cases in Norway. Source: Norwegian Institute of Public Health.</em>[/caption]
