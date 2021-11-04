Norwegian expression of the day: Takk for sist

Agnes Erickson
[email protected]
Norwegian word of the Day

Share this article
Norwegian expression of the day: Takk for sist
Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond
Agnes Erickson
[email protected]

Norway might not be known as the most polite society. Though takk for sist is the exception.

Why do I need to know this? 

Part of learning the Norwegian language is learning about common phrases used often during the introductory stages of a greeting.Takk for sist is both a polite and easy to use expression to familiarize yourself with. 

What does it mean? 

Directly translated to English, takk for sist means “thanks for last”. It is really a kind of acknowledgement meaning, “thanks for the last time we saw each other”. If you say takk for sist to someone, it’s an acknowledgement that you two have previously met. It’s also a great interlude to bring up a shared experience or event. 

Takk for sist can be used in many situations. For example, a professor can say it to a classroom full of students before beginning their lecture. 

If you run into a friend of a friend you met at a party last week on the T-Bane or “subway”, you could say takk for sist.

It can also be used with a close friend or family member you haven’t seen in years. 

It is, however, not common to use this polite expression with a colleague or friend you meet daily. 

How do I respond to takk for sist?

Takk for sist isn’t a question. It’s more of an interlude to further conversation. Common responses you can use for takk for sist include.

selv takk – thank you as well

I like måtte – likewise

takk det samme – thanks the same to you

A polite answer back is common. However, it is also acceptable to choose to smile and nod and move on to a new topic of conversation.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Norwegian expression of the day: Ta det med en klype salt
FOR MEMBERS

Norwegian expression of the day: Ta det med en klype salt

Norwegian expression of the day: Takk for maten tale
FOR MEMBERS

Norwegian expression of the day: Takk for maten tale

Norwegian expression of the day: Legge seg flat
FOR MEMBERS

Norwegian expression of the day: Legge seg flat

Norwegian word of the day: Tøffelhelt
FOR MEMBERS

Norwegian word of the day: Tøffelhelt

FOR MEMBERS

Norwegian word of the day: Kjesken

Norwegian expression of the day: Hva er i veien?

FOR MEMBERS

Norwegian expression of the day: det er ikke bare bare

FOR MEMBERS

Norwegian expression of the day: Glad i deg