Norwegian expression of the day: Takk for sist

Why do I need to know this?

Part of learning the Norwegian language is learning about common phrases used often during the introductory stages of a greeting.Takk for sist is both a polite and easy to use expression to familiarize yourself with.

What does it mean?

Directly translated to English, takk for sist means “thanks for last”. It is really a kind of acknowledgement meaning, “thanks for the last time we saw each other”. If you say takk for sist to someone, it’s an acknowledgement that you two have previously met. It’s also a great interlude to bring up a shared experience or event.

Takk for sist can be used in many situations. For example, a professor can say it to a classroom full of students before beginning their lecture.

If you run into a friend of a friend you met at a party last week on the T-Bane or “subway”, you could say takk for sist.

It can also be used with a close friend or family member you haven’t seen in years.

It is, however, not common to use this polite expression with a colleague or friend you meet daily.

How do I respond to takk for sist?

Takk for sist isn’t a question. It’s more of an interlude to further conversation. Common responses you can use for takk for sist include.

selv takk – thank you as well

I like måtte – likewise

takk det samme – thanks the same to you

A polite answer back is common. However, it is also acceptable to choose to smile and nod and move on to a new topic of conversation.