EXPLAINED: Why is Norway called Norway? 

<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Norway goes by many different names depending on who you ask and where you might be. For example, in Norwegian, you might call it <em>Norge</em> or <em>Noreg</em>, depending on whether you're more familiar with <em>Bokmål</em> (Norwegian) or <em>Nynorsk</em> (New Norwegian). </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The Sami also have several names for the country, such as <em>Norga</em> (South Sami), <em>Vuonda</em> (Lule Sami), and <em>Nöörje</em> (North Sami). </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Internationally too, the country goes by many different names. For example, <em>Norwegen</em> is the German name for Norway. In French, it's <em>Norvège</em>, and in Italian, it's <em>Novegia</em>. However, all its international monikers share a common root and pronunciation. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">So what does Norway mean? Is it named after its narrow meandering fjords or a mythical dwarf king? </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The way leading north</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The origins of Norway in English come from the old English word "</span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Norþweg</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">", first mentioned in 880. The word meant "northern way" or "way leading to the north". </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">This seems to add up as the origins of the English name as this is what the Anglo-Saxons typically referred to the coastline of Atlantic Norway as. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In the 880s, Norway also went by a second name in old English, "</span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Norðmanna</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Land"</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">, or the "Northman's Land". </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The most common interpretation of Norway in other languages is also the land to the north or the northern route. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">This is the case in Norwegian too. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The name <em>Norge</em> comes from the Norse "<em>Norðrvegr</em>" and means </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">veien mot nord, </span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">the road to the north, or </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">landet mot nord, </span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">country to the north. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">This possible explanation is backed up by the fact that countries like Italy and Germany were referred to as </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">suðr-vegr</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">, or lands to the south. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Given Norwegian's typically zero fuss, no-nonsense approach to things, this is perhaps the theory we'd put our money on. </span></p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20210713/what-foreigners-in-norway-need-to-know-about-nynorsk/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">What foreigners in Norway need to know about Nynorsk?</a></strong></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The land of the narrow fjords</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The origins of <em>Norge</em> and <em>Noreg</em> are the same, the only difference being that <em>Nynorsk</em> word <em>Noreg</em> is derived from all the various Norwegian dialects. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">But while there only appears to be one meaning of the name in English and other European languages, there are a couple of possible explanations for how <em>Norge</em> or <em>Noreg</em> came to be. Most of the theories and explanations point to the Old Norse word "nór". </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In 1847, student Niels Halvorsen Trønnes theorised in a paper for the Norsk Tidsskrift for Videnskab og Litteratur (Norwegian Journal of Science and Literature) that the word could be contextualised as meaning narrow inlet or channel, which is a body of water similar to a fjord. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">This would then change the meaning of the name from <em>veien mot nord</em> (the road leading to the north) to <em>v</em></span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true"><em>eien langs</em> de trange fjordene og sundene </span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">(the road along the narrow fjords and lakes). </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">This theory was backed up by Swedish linguist Adolf Noreen at the turn of the 20th century and has gained more popularity in recent times with it being added to the <a href="https://snl.no/Norge_og_Noreg_-_etymologi#:~:text=Den%20tradisjonelle%20forklaringen%20av%20landsnavnet,eller%20%C2%ABlandet%20mot%20nord%C2%BB." target="_blank" rel="noopener">Store Norske Leksikon</a> (Norwegian Encyclopedia). </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">King Nor's land</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">King Nor is a mythological dwarf king who, according to the History of the Earls of Orkney, also called Jarl's Saga, united Norway into a kingdom. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">King Nor was said to be exceptionally short. The History of the Earls of Orkney refers to him as childlike in size. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Michael Schulte, a professor of linguists at the University of Adger, has suggested a link between the word </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">nor </span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">(which means narrow, small or compressed), <em>Norge</em>, and King Nor. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">He points to several places in the History of the Earls of Orkney being named after Nor, such as Nórafjorðr, King Nor's fjord. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">He said that the roots of the word <em>Norge</em> could take on the dual meaning of <em>veien langs med de trange fjordene og vikene</em> (the road alongside the narrow fjords and inlets) and Kong Nor's veg (King Nor's way). </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">"Claiming that we are named after a mythological dwarf king might have been a little bold, but this is kind of like the chicken and the egg. What came first? The mythology can have roots far back in time, just like the etymology. The point is that the etymology of King Nor and <em>Norge</em> is the same," he said in an article for the </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.uia.no/en/research/teft/teft-artikler/raising-doubt-about-norway-s-origin" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">University of Adger</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> explaining his theory. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">This theory isn't one that's commonly accepted, however, even though it's our personal favourite. </span></p>
