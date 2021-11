Norway slapped with “fossil of the day” award

The country has been handed the ‘prize’, given to those who are “doing the most to achieve the least”.

The unwanted award is organised by the Climate Action Network (CAN). The global network of civil society organisations handed Norway the award and said that Jonas Gahr Støre was a ‘fossil fuel cheerleader’ after speaking about Norwegian gas and carbon storage at COP26.

The award has been given out daily at negotiating conferences since 1999.

Karoline Anduar, general secretary of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Norway, said the country was playing both sides when it came to the environment, being both a climate advocate and one of western Europe’s largest oil and gas exporters.

“In a short time, Støre has taught the UN that gas is an energy source for the future, at the same time as he has put forward concrete proposals to combat climate change,” Anduar told newspaper VG.

New report finds Immigrants used Norwegian media to obtain Covid-19 information

A new report from the Norwegian Media Authority shows that immigrants preferred Norwegian media as their chosen means of obtaining information relating to Covid-19.

Norway’s most prominent media outlets such as NRK, VG and TV2 were the most common sources of information for immigrants throughout the pandemic.

“Even though the sample is not representative, it can be a good pointer to how Norwegian media have reached out with information about the coronavirus,” Mari Island, head of the Norwegian Media Authority, told public broadcaster NRK.

The report from the media watchdog also revealed that immigrant groups wanted the language used to be simpler.

Norway facing a shortage of Swedish workers

Several industries are bemoaning a lack of Swedish workers in Norway.

“It is a very frustrating situation. We see the guests standing and knocking on the door. Then there is no one who can work, we do not have enough people,” Bjarte Wigdel, general manager of bar and restaurant, Knettsetra, in Trysil, told NRK.

The Border Service, established by Norwegian and Swedish authorities, have said that Swedes are unsure of working in Norway following the pandemic.

“There is growing scepticism among Swedish workers after the pandemic. There are still some mental barriers left. We know it’s very serious,” Trond Erik Grundt, general manager of The Border Service, said to NRK.

He also explained that Swedes had felt a “us and them” mentality in Norway, leaving them feeling alienated and discriminated against.

Highest daily Covid infections for almost two months

On Tuesday, 1,626 people have tested positive for Covid-19. That is 482 more than the same day last week and the highest number of daily infections since September 6th.

The seven day average for coronavirus cases is 1,098. The average seven days ago was 721. On Tuesday, 163 patients were hospitalised with Covid-19, five less than on Monday.

In Oslo, 318 new Covid-19 infections have been recorded.