Quality of life in Norway is lower than last year

An annual quality of life survey in Norway conducted by Statistics Norway has found that fewer people are satisfied with their lives compared to last year.

Compared to 2020, there has been a decline in 10 of the 12 metrics Statistics Norway survey regarding people’s happiness. Overall one fifth is highly satisfied with their standard of living while 28 percent have a general low feeling of happiness regarding their quality of life.

There has also been an increase in the number of those having symptoms of anxiety, depression, sleeping problems and feeling lonely and isolated.

Overall young people are less satisfied than older people. This applied to almost all the quality of life indicators except physical health, optimism for the future and rewarding social relationships.

New ferry route linking Norway to the Netherlands to open next year

From April 2022, shipping company Holland Norway Lines will run a ferry route between Kristiansand, southeastern Norway, and Eemshaven, Groningen, Holland, three days a week.

“We bring Europe closer to Kristiansand and southern Norway,” Bart Cunnen, managing director of Holland Norway Lines, said in a press release.

The journey will take around 18 hours, and the ship will have 700 cabins with a capacity of 1,500 guests and 350 cars.

The ferry is well equipped with several bars, a tax-free shopping area, spa and theatre hall.

Rising Covid-19 hospitalisations to become increasingly demanding

A sharp rise in Covid-19 hospitalisations will create a demanding situation for hospitals in Norway in the coming days and weeks, Bjørn Guldvog, health director of the Norwegian Directorate of Health, has told newspaper VG.

“It can be more demanding in the days and weeks to come,” Guldvog said.

A total of 168 people are currently hospitalised with coronavirus, with 47 new admissions occurring in the past 24 hours.

Guldvog said the best way of easing pressure on healthcare services was for municipalities in areas with rising infection to issue clear advice and rules reasonably quickly.

“When the infection increases, it is good that the municipalities go out with clear recommendations as they recently did in Tromsø,” he explained.

Highest number of daily Covid cases since September

On Monday, 1,335 new Covid-19 cases were recorded. This is 422 infections more than the same day last week and the highest number of people testing positive for the virus since September 8th.

Over the last seven days, an average of 1,029 coronavirus cases has been registered.

In Oslo, 282 people returned positive tests for Covid-19 on Monday.