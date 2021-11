Prime Minister calls for action ahead of COP26

Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Ghar Støre, has called for action ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) which he will be attending in Glasgow.

“What we need in Glasgow is a binding decision. There is too great a distance between the cuts that the countries have promised, and the goal we will achieve. There are not very many concrete commitments, neither in the form of money nor emissions cuts,” Støre told a reporter for public broadcaster NRK on his journey to the conference.

Støre said he wanted to see an agreement to try and minimise global warming to 1.5 degrees as a result of the conference.

“It is (the target) to keep the 1.5-degree target alive. Get a binding commitment on forests, and financing developing and industrialised countries to help them move away from coal,” he said of his ambitions for the summit.

Nine people died in traffic accidents in October

In October, nine people lost their lives in traffic accidents, bringing the total for 2021 to 80. That is four more deaths on roads than at the same time last year.

Five drivers, two passengers, one motorcycle rider and one pedestrian, lost their lives on Norwegian roads last month.

So far this year, there has been a decline in the number of motorcyclists killed in accidents but an increase in the number of dead motorists.

“We do not know anything about the reason for the decline, but we know that, unfortunately, too many human lives are lost in traffic. We are still a long way from the vision of zero fatalities and serious injuries,” Bård Morten Johansen, a senior adviser from traffic safety organisation Trygg Traffic, said.

Covid-19 outbreak linked to a funeral in Telemark

Up to 30 cases of coronavirus have been linked to a funeral in Bamble, Telemark, northern Norway, according to the municipality there.

It’s been two weeks since infection was first traced back to the service. Not all of the 30 people infected with coronavirus were in attendance at the event, but instead, close contacts of several at the funeral.

Winter tyre season begins in southern Norway

If you haven’t done so already, now is the time to make the switch to winter treads.

In the winter, tyres must have a minimum pattern millimetre depth of 3mm. Cars can also be fitted with studded tyres that can only be used during the winter season.

If you are stopped with tyres that don’t appear suitable, you can be charged up to 750 kroner per tyre if they don’t meet the minimum requirements.

627 new Covid-19 cases

On Sunday, 627 people tested positive for Covid-19. This is 310 fewer cases than the average of the previous seven days, but 203 infections more than last Sunday.

As of Friday, 121 people with Covid-19 had been admitted to hospitals, with 29 in intensive care.

In Oslo, 132 new coronavirus infections were registered. In the last two weeks, an average of 167 infections has been recorded each day in the capital.