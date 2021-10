Finance minister signals tax reforms in budget

The new finance minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum says that significant changes to taxation will be made next year, despite the short deadline for the budget, news wire NTB writes.

Erna Solberg’s government presented its proposed budget before leaving office, as is common practice when there is a handover following a general election.

The new Labour Party and Centre Party coalition has until November 10th to submit any amendments. The government is scheduled to meet on Saturday to discuss next year’s budget.

“We are going to have a completely different distribution profile. If you earn under 750,000 kroner, you will find the tax changes we make will result in a simpler daily life,” Vedum told NTB.

Norway to double climate development aid

Norway will double climate aid to developing countries over the next five years, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre told newspaper Aftenposten. Støre is to attend the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, beginning next week.

“Supporting developing countries makes their transition (to green solutions) possible,” Støre told the newspaper.

The government’s target will be to double climate funding to developing countries from 7 billion kroner in 2020 to 14 billion kroner in 2026, according to the report.

The policy roughly matches that of the former government led by Erna Solberg.

University of Oslo figures on international ranking

The University of Oslo is the only Norwegian university to figure in the 2021 Time Higher Education World University Ranking.

Place in the 126-150 ranking section, UiO has 12.2 students per teacher, 17 percent international students and a female:male student ratio of 62:38.

International academics respond to surveys on which universities they think have the best reputation for teaching and research, with responses used to form the ranking. A total of 200 international universities are included. Harvard University is number 1, MIT second and Oxford University number 3.

996 new Covid-19 infections

Yesterday saw 996 new Covid-19 infections registered nationally. That is 248 more than last Friday but a shade under the figures for the last two days, which were both over 1,100.

203 of new infections occurred in Oslo. That is 40 more than last Friday’s number, but 53 fewer than on Wednesday this week.

The seven-day national average for infections is now 831 per day. That compares to 503 a week ago.

107 people are currently hospitalised with the coronavirus in Norway.

