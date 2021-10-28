Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

Police say 24 people were targeted in bow and arrow attack

Police said yesterday that 24 people were now being treated as victims of a bow and arrow attack in Kongsberg earlier this month in which five people were killed.

“So far we have 24 victims in the case,” police inspector Per Thomas Omholt told a press conference, giving a total figure for the first time.

He said the number included the five killed, three who were injured and 16 others who had been “subjected to different events”.

No national coronavirus restrictions in the immediate future

Health minister Ingvild Kjerkol said on NRK television this morning that national restrictions against Covid-19 are not being considered at the current time.

“We have local measures in some municipalities today, we think that is right given the information and overview we have today. I am not going to launch new national measures at the press briefing (scheduled for Thursday afternoon),” Kjerkol said.

In a statement released on the health ministry’s website on Wednesday, the minister earlier that such a move “could be relevant” if infections spread.

Baby boom nine months after Norway’s lockdown

Over 2,000 more babies were born in Norway between January and September this year compared to 2020, an increase of 4.9 percent, health authority NIPH writes in an article based on the birth registry.

The statistic is a remarkable one given Norway’s low birth rate and given its timing around nine months after the beginning of the Covid-19 lockdown.

“This is interesting, not least in light of the decline in the total number of births annually from 63,000 to 53,000 births over the course of 12 years. It’s surprising that the trend turns around nine months after the lockdown of Norway in Spring 2020,” NIPH senior medical consultant for medical birth registrations Ferenc Macsali said.

New Covid-19 infections over 1,100 for second consecutive day

A total of 1,180 new infections with Covid-19 were registered during Wednesday, the second day in a row the number has reached four figures. Yesterday it was 1,144. Norway’s seven-day average is currently 721, evidencing the beginning of an upward trend.

260 of the new infections were recorded in Oslo. 101 people are currently admitted to hospitals nationally with the coronavirus.