Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

Norwegian oil company reports strong result

State-owned oil company Equinor netted a pre-tax operating result of 9.77 billion dollars for the third quarter of 2021, broadcaster NRK reports. The company has profited from high international fuel prices, NRK writes.

“We have delivered strong results in the (third) quarter as a consequence of high raw material prices and solid operations,” Equinor’s CEO Anders Opedal said in a statement to the stock exchange.

Talks over potential breakup of county

Since a major rejig of Norwegian administrative areas two years ago, the three former counties of Akershus, Buskerud and Østfold have existed under the auspices of the new, larger county administration of Viken. The merger was met with considerable opposition.

After the new government said it would consider dissolving Viken and returning to the former structure, the county government has asked its 51 municipalities to state their views on the possibility, newspaper VG writes.

The county government must decide by February 16th-17th whether to apply to the government for Viken county to be split. A hearing period runs from December 17th until February 1st.

“These are tight deadlines and we want to give early information on the process for the county government’s processing of the matter,” county government leader Siv Henriette Jacobsen said via the administration’s website.

160 children hospitalised in Norway with Covid-19 since start of pandemic

A total of 160 children aged 18 and under have been in hospital with Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in March last year, according to figures released by the health authority NIPH on Tuesday evening.

The figure of 160 represents around 3 percent of the total number of hospitalisations. Around 5,200 adults have spent time in hospital with the coronavirus.

“The population under 18 has had the lowest risk of hospital admission throughout the pandemic,” NIPH researcher and paediatric doctor Ketil Størdal said in a statement.

Covid-19 infections over 1,000 in a day for first time in a month

The number of daily infections with Covid-19 is now displaying an upward trend.

Over 1,000 infections were registered – 1,144 to be exact – this morning, the first time the daily total has hit four figures since September 14th. 218 of the infections were registered in Oslo.

The seven-day average is currently 721 infections, according to Norwegian Directorate of Health figures.

Today sees a drop in the number of hospitalised patients with Covid-19 in Norway, with 106 currently in hospital. That is 19 fewer than yesterday.