Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

<p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Government confirms opposition to EU's Fourth Railway Package </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Norwegian foreign minister, Anniken Huitfeldt, has confirmed that the EU's Fourth Railway Package will be on the agenda of a meeting of the EEA Committee on Friday. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The EU's fourth package essentially means train lines and companies in Norway must open themselves up to competition from other train companies, including those from abroad, to run the lines in Norway. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Under Norway's agreement with the EEA, they are bound to the Fourth Railway Package and Norway's new prime minister Jonas Gahr Støre faces a political tangle to get out of the railway package.</span></p><p><strong>COMPARE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20210611/compare-what-is-the-best-way-to-travel-around-norway/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">What is the best way to travel around Norway</a></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Most trains in Norway are run by the Norwegian state-owned operator Vy, but since Erna Solberg's government opened up Norway's train lines to competition, foreign companies Go Ahead and SJ has gained a small foothold in the country. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Norway's relationship with the EU and its EEA agreement were a hot topic of September's election. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Search operation in Hardanger is looking for presumed dead </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The police said a search operation for three people who went missing along the Tokagjelselva river in Hardanger, western Norway, has been changed from a rescue operation to a search operation for the presumed dead. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The initial rescue operation began on Sunday, and on Monday, the boat of the missing people was found. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">"It's because it's been so long now. We have searched in relevant areas, we have not found the missing, and an assessment group has assessed that it is unlikely that these three will be found alive," leader of the search operation, Svein Valland Laupsa, said. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Capacity limits for national parks proposed </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">A rise in tourist footfall linked to Instagram and social media has left academics and authorities in Norway considering traffic limits for nature sports with vulnerable wildlife . </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The Norwegian Environmental Protection Agency has said vulnerable nature could be threatened by the increased traffic linked to social media-friendly spots. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Øystein Aas, professor at the Norwegian University of Life Science (NMBU), has also said something must be done. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">"There are some negative effects of outdoor life and tourism, as it is now," he told public broadcaster </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.nrk.no/innlandet/professor-ved-nmbu-onsker-ferdselsrestriksjoner-i-sarbar-natur-i-norge.-men-hva-med-allemannsretten_-1.15694639" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">NRK</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The professor cited the golden eagle disappearing from Knutshøe, Jotunheimen Park, as an example. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">"The administration believes that the golden eagle has had to give way to hikers. It is a good example that nature should be given priority first, not complied with in practice," he explained. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">893 Covid-19 cases in Norway</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">On Monday, 893 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Norway. This is 298 cases more than the average for the previous seven days, which is 595. </span></p>[caption id="attachment_661354" align="alignnone" width="640"]<img class="wp-image-661354 size-post-thumbnail" src="https://www.thelocal.no/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/number-of-reported-covid-2-2-646x431.jpeg" alt="" width="640" height="427" /> <em>Total number of Covid-19 cases in Norway. Source: Norwegian Institute of Public Health. </em>[/caption]
Member comments