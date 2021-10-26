Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

Government confirms opposition to EU’s Fourth Railway Package

Norwegian foreign minister, Anniken Huitfeldt, has confirmed that the EU’s Fourth Railway Package will be on the agenda of a meeting of the EEA Committee on Friday.

The EU’s fourth package essentially means train lines and companies in Norway must open themselves up to competition from other train companies, including those from abroad, to run the lines in Norway.

Under Norway’s agreement with the EEA, they are bound to the Fourth Railway Package and Norway’s new prime minister Jonas Gahr Støre faces a political tangle to get out of the railway package.

Most trains in Norway are run by the Norwegian state-owned operator Vy, but since Erna Solberg’s government opened up Norway’s train lines to competition, foreign companies Go Ahead and SJ has gained a small foothold in the country.

Norway’s relationship with the EU and its EEA agreement were a hot topic of September’s election.

Search operation in Hardanger is looking for presumed dead

The police said a search operation for three people who went missing along the Tokagjelselva river in Hardanger, western Norway, has been changed from a rescue operation to a search operation for the presumed dead.

The initial rescue operation began on Sunday, and on Monday, the boat of the missing people was found.

“It’s because it’s been so long now. We have searched in relevant areas, we have not found the missing, and an assessment group has assessed that it is unlikely that these three will be found alive,” leader of the search operation, Svein Valland Laupsa, said.

Capacity limits for national parks proposed

A rise in tourist footfall linked to Instagram and social media has left academics and authorities in Norway considering traffic limits for nature sports with vulnerable wildlife .

The Norwegian Environmental Protection Agency has said vulnerable nature could be threatened by the increased traffic linked to social media-friendly spots.

Øystein Aas, professor at the Norwegian University of Life Science (NMBU), has also said something must be done.

“There are some negative effects of outdoor life and tourism, as it is now,” he told public broadcaster NRK.

The professor cited the golden eagle disappearing from Knutshøe, Jotunheimen Park, as an example.

“The administration believes that the golden eagle has had to give way to hikers. It is a good example that nature should be given priority first, not complied with in practice,” he explained.

893 Covid-19 cases in Norway

On Monday, 893 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Norway. This is 298 cases more than the average for the previous seven days, which is 595.