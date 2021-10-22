Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday 

Munch museum opens

After several delays, the long-anticipated Munch museum, dedicated to the works of Norway’s most famous artist, will open in Oslo on Friday.

The museum, located a stone’s throw from Oslo Opera House, is home to expressionist Edvard Munch’s works, including the world-famous piece, “The Scream”.

“This might be the biggest museum for a single artist,” museum director Stein Olav Henrichsen told newswire AFP.

The 13-floor building covers more than 26,000 square metres and offers more than five times the exhibition space than the previous museum.

Munch bequeathed his work to the city of Oslo upon his death as he was a bachelor with no children. He had initially intended to leave them to the Norwegian state but was concerned they would fall into the hands of the Nazi’s who occupied Norway during World War 2.

The museum is expected to receive half a million visitors each year.

Norway facing future Christmas tree shortage

Norwegians could be facing a shortage of Christmas trees in the future due to a lack of young people getting into the business, public broadcaster NRK has reported.

“We have a lot to do if we are to have enough Christmas trees for most people in Norway in seven to ten years,” Heidi Amundsen, from industry organisation, the Norwegian Christmas Tree, told NRK.

This Christmas, it’s estimated that around one million Norwegian Christmas trees will be sold this year.

Amundsen said the business could be lucrative for young people to get into if they are willing to roll up their sleeves.

“If you do a good job, there is a good return for it. But you can not just plant a tree and harvest it in seven to ten years. So it isn’t certain that you will sell a tree,” Amundsen said.

Weather warning for landslides and snowstorms in western Norway

The Norwegian Meteorological Institute has issued a warning for snow in western Norway, with snowfall reaching up to 60cm in some parts.

The snow has also caused road closures and led to long queues. Fylkesveg 55 between Innlandet and Vestland was closed due to the storm.

Vi har oppdatert farevarselet på snø for Møre og Romsdal og Vestland ⚠️ Frem til fredag ettermiddag kan det lokalt komme 25-60 cm over 400 m i nord. Sør for Nordfjord er det ventet snøbyger over 300 m, der kan det komme 10-40 cm. https://t.co/u6O2VtqROD pic.twitter.com/ukTI5CBwai — Meteorologene (@Meteorologene) October 21, 2021

The Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate has issued an orange danger warning for landslides.

748 new Covid-19

On Thursday, 748 people in Norway tested positive for Covid-19. This is an increase of 301 cases compared to the seven-day average.

In Oslo, 163 new coronavirus cases were registered. The seven-day average for the capital is 99.