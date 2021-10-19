What times of day should you avoid using electricity in Norway? 

Electricity prices are expected to top 1.43 kroner per kilowatt-hour on average throughout the day in southern, eastern and western Norway, marking the second day in a row that an energy price record in the south has been set.

The average price figures come from energy exchange NordPool.

“These are unusually high prices. In the past, you may have seen days or some weeks where it has been high, but that it stays so evenly high over time is unusual,” Stina Johansen from NordPool told online business and financial news site E24.

On average, Tuesday’s price will be 11 øre higher than the previous record set the day before. The average cost of 1.43 kroner per kilowatt-hour is the raw price that suppliers pay. Consumers will feel the pinch even more, paying around 2.30 kroner per kilowatt-hour once grid rent and taxes are taken into account.

With surging prices threatening to cost users a fortune throughout the winter, it’s useful to know which times of day are most expensive so you can save electricity when prices are peaking.

Peak times for energy prices in Norway are between 8am and 9am, with prices topping out at 2.22 kroner per kilowatt-hour with the price remaining above the two kroner mark until 11am.

Were you to take a 10-minute shower at this time of day when prices are at their highest, it would cost more than 11 kroner, according to an estimate from Enova, provided to E24. This would cost a smidge over 4,000 kroner a year were you to make it a daily habit.

This means it may be worth getting up a bit earlier for your morning shower or waiting until later in the day.

“Hot water and heating are the main sources of consumption. When it gets dark outside, lighting is also a source. To save, you can start by showering smarter, at times of the day when the price is lower,” power price analyst with Volue Insight, Tor Reier Lilleholt, explained to E24.

Prices typically bottom out later in the evening, hitting their lowest price just before 11, where they are around a third of the cost compared to the peak. This means you should consider putting on your home appliances just before bed if they are quiet enough.