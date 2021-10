Record electricity prices for the second day running

It’s bad news for billpayers and consumers in Norway as electricity prices in the south will set a record for the second day running.

On Tuesday, prices in southern, western and eastern Norway are expected to reach 1.43 kroner per kilowatt-hour throughout the day, according to the electricity exchange NordPool.

This is 11 øre higher than the peak from yesterday, which also set a record. An average price of 1.43 kroner per kilowatt-hour could be the highest daily price ever recorded in the south, Europower-Energi has said. The highest price ever recorded nationwide was in Trøndaleg in 2010.

Once grid rent and taxes are taken into account, consumers will be paying around 2.30 kroner per kilowatt-hour for energy.

Electricity prices will peak early in the day, staying above 2 kroner between 8am, and 11am. The lowest prices won’t be seen until just before midnight, and the prices fluctuate based on demand.

In the north, it’s a much rosier picture when it comes to energy prices, and in Trøndaleg, the average price is expected to be around 19 øre per kilowatt-hour.

Drivers encouraged to switch to winter tyres

Snowfall in the southeast means drivers are being asked to switch to winter tyres or consider taking public transport.

“The snow does not settle, so it is now in the hours before there is a lot of traffic that can be sluggish,” Mikael Olsen, from the Norwegian Public Roads Administration in Viken county, said.

“We encourage you to use winter tires. And then it is important to keep your distance and adapt the speed to the conditions,” he advised.

Wage freeze for execs in state-owned companies

Centre Party leader and freshly appointed finance minister, Trygve Slagsvold Vedum, has said he wants to freeze executive salaries in state-owned companies.

He told newspaper Dagbladet that he would be “putting the breaks on full force” regarding executive salaries in companies owned by the state.

“We must have a leadership policy that is based on moderation, also on bonuses. This is because we believe that the differences have become too great,” he said.

545 new Covid-19 cases

On Monday, 545 new Covid-19 cases were registered. This is 146 infections more than the average for the previous seven days.