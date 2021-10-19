FOR MEMBERS
Norwegian expression of the day: Takk for maten tale
We've not just got the meaning of the expression, but also some tips if you're put on after dinner speaking duties .Photo by Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond
More news
FOR MEMBERS
Norwegian expression of the day: Legge seg flat
FOR MEMBERS
Norwegian word of the day: Tøffelhelt
FOR MEMBERS
Norwegian word of the day: Kjesken
FOR MEMBERS
Norwegian expression of the day: Glad i deg
FOR MEMBERS
Norwegian expression of the day: Helt Texas
FOR MEMBERS
Member comments