Another energy price record

On Monday, another energy price record is expected to be set in Norway, this time for the highest recorded price this year in parts of the south.

The average price of electricity throughout the day will be around 1.31 kroner per kilowatt-hour in Oslo and 1.32 per kilowatt-hour in Kristiansand, according to figures from Nordpool, a power exchange.

The previous record for the year was set on October 13th, when the price reached 1.29 kroner per kilowatt-hour.

It’s worth noting that the figures above are the prices that electricity companies pay. Consumers will be paying higher prices due to grid rent, surcharges and other fees.

The reason for the prices is the recent cold weather, which is chillier than average for this time of year.

“It is up to four degrees below the normal temperature in southern Norway, which gives extra consumption. At the same time, there is little wind in Norway and the rest of Europe. Thus, Norwegian prices are pushed up against European ones,” Marius Holm Rennesund, from market analysis firm Thema, told public broadcaster NRK.

Vy’s Oslo to Gothenburg service resumes

After an 18-month hiatus due to the pandemic, Vy’s train service between Oslo and Gothenburg resumes today.

The train service had been paused due to the Covid pandemic since March 11th 2020. To begin with, there will be two daily trains running between the two cities, before returning to full service in December.

Trains will depart from Oslo at 6:01am, and 2:01pm every weekday, and on weekends the morning service leaves the capital at 8:01am on Saturday and 10:01am on Sundays.

Norway tops list of European countries using animals in research and experiments

Extensive research on salmon and other fish means Norway has topped the list of European countries using animals in research.

Last year, 1.7 million salmon were used in studies and experiments and were by far the most widely used animal in scientific research in Norway, according to Magasinet Forskningsetikk.

Salmon made up around 75 percent of all animals used in research, and in total, 2.2 million fish were used.

Mourning service in Kongsberg

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit were among those in attendance at a mourning service in Kongsberg on Sunday.

The church service was followed by an event at the town hall in the town. On Wednesday, five people were killed, and three were injured in a bow and arrow attack.

209 new cases of Covid-19

On Sunday, 209 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Norway. This is 201 fewer infections than the average for the previous seven days and 78 cases less than the previous Sunday.