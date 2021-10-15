Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday 

<p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Custody hearing for Kongsberg attacker</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">A judge in Norway will rule in a custody hearing on Friday for the man who confessed to a deadly bow-and-arrow attack that police have said was probably an act of terror.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Police have described Espen Andersen Brathen as a 37-year-old Danish citizen who converted to Islam and is believed to have been radicalised.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">He confessed to killing five people and injuring three on Wednesday in Kongsberg, using a bow and arrows and other undisclosed weapons before police arrested him.</span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">READ MORE: </span></strong><a target="_blank" href="https://www.thelocal.no/20211014/who-is-the-kongsberg-attacker-and-what-was-his-motive/" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Who is the Kongsberg attacker and what was his motive?</span></strong></a></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">"We would like to have him in custody for at least four weeks," prosecutor Ann Iren Svane Mathiassen told AFP.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The Kongsberg court was expected to make its decision without Brathen being present. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">"I think he will probably not show up," Svane Mathiassen said, adding that Brathen had not contested the detention request.</span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Record oil and gas sales for September</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In September, Norway made 79 billion kroner on oil and gas exports, a record for the country. The export figures come from Statistics Norway. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">"It's probably a new record. This is a paradox because oil and gas production was higher before 2004 as the peak year," Gunnar Torgersen, a portfolio manager at Holbreg Funds, told public broadcaster <a href="https://www.nrk.no/norge/norge-tjente-79-milliarder-pa-olje--og-gass-i-september-1.15690068" target="_blank" rel="noopener">NRK</a>. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The figure for September trumps the export number for August by 9 billion kroner.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Soaring gas prices are a key factor in the massive export revenues, according to Torgersen. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">"We have gone from being an oil nation to a gas nation. The main reason for the figures we see this autumn is the gas price because it has really skyrocketed. These are prices we have never seen before," he explained. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">New government to ban conversion therapy</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The new Labour and Centre Party coalition will prohibit conversion therapy according to its government policy platform, which it unveiled on Wednesday. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The previous government also submitted proposals to ban conversion therapy, which some critics argue didn't go far enough. Conversion therapy is the controversial act of trying to change one's sexuality or gender identity. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The association of gender and sexuality diversity (Fri) have welcomed the news of the ban. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">"We have received signals that the Labor Party wants a total ban. So we are excited to see how this progresses and whether there will be a new round of studies. But we are very positive that this is in the platform," Inge Alexander Gjestvang, leader of FRI, told </span><a target="_blank" href="https://www.nrk.no/trondelag/store-regjeringen-vil-forby-homoterapi_-konverteringsterapi-1.15689062" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">NRK</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">356 new Covid-19 cases </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">On Thursday, 356 new Covid-19 cases were registered in Norway. This is 65 infections less than the average for the previous seven days. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In Oslo, 81 people tested positive for coronavirus. That is 40 fewer than the seven-day average for the capital. </span></p>[caption id="attachment_659893" align="alignnone" width="640"]<img src="https://www.thelocal.no/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/number-of-reported-covid-2-646x431.jpeg" alt="A graph highlighting how many Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Norway." width="640" height="427" class="wp-image-659893 size-post-thumbnail" /> <em>Total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Norway. Source: NIPH</em>[/caption]
Member comments