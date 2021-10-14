Kongsberg bow and arrow attack appears to be ‘act of terror’

AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalnorway
Kongsberg attackTerrorism

Share this article
PST have said the Kongsberg bow and arrow attack appeared to be terror-related. Pictured is a Norwegian police van unrelated to the attack.
PST have said the Kongsberg bow and arrow attack appeared to be terror-related. Pictured is a Norwegian police van unrelated to the attack. Photo by Daniel DeNiazi on Flickr.
AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalnorway

Norway's intelligence service PST said Thursday that a bow-and-arrow attack that killed five people the previous day seemed to be an "act of terror."

Espen Andersen Bråthen, a 37-year-old Danish national, has been charged over the killing of five people in a bow and arrow attack in Kongsberg, southeastern Norway, in what the Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) have described as an “act of terror”. 

“The events in Kongsberg currently appear to be an act of terror, but the investigation… will determine in closer detail what the acts were motivated by,” PST said in a statement.

At an earlier press conference on Thursday, the police said that they had been in contact with the man previously over their fears he had been radicalised and confirmed he had converted to Islam.

“We’re talking about a convert to Islam,” Norwegian police official Ole Bredrup Saeverud told reporters on Thursday, adding: “There were fears linked to radicalisation previously.”

Reports that linked him to radicalisation pre-dated this year, Saeverud said.

“We haven’t had any reports about him in 2021, but earlier,” he added.

READ MORE: Who is the Kongsberg attacker and what was his motive?

Norwegian public broadcaster NRK are reporting that the man has previously been convicted of burglary and purchasing a small quantity of hashish. The media outlet have also reported that the man was handed a restraining order last year. These reports have not been confirmed by Norwegian police.

According to Norwegian media, the suspect was answering police questions whilst police official Saeverud said the 37-year-old suspect had confessed during questioning.

“He is cooperating and is giving detailed statements regarding this event,” his defence lawyer Fredrik Neumann told public broadcaster NRK.

In addition to the five people that were killed, a further three were injured.

Kongsberg bow and arrow attack: What we know so far

Police first gained a visual on the attacker at 6:18pm Wednesday and were shot at with the bow and arrows. They then lost contact with the 37-year-old, senior officer Ole Bredrup Sæverud said at a briefing on Thursday.

He was arrested at 6:47pm. The fatalities are thought to have occurred between 6:18pm and 6:47pm, meaning the killings took place after police first came into contact with the attacker. That is according to reports in several Norwegian media including NRK.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Who is the Kongsberg attacker and what was his motive? 

Who is the Kongsberg attacker and what was his motive? 

Kongsberg bow and arrow attack: What we know so far

Kongsberg bow and arrow attack: What we know so far

Danish citizen charged with deadly Norway bow and arrow attack

Danish citizen charged with deadly Norway bow and arrow attack

‘Cruel and brutal’: Norway’s political leaders react to Kongsberg attack

‘Cruel and brutal’: Norway’s political leaders react to Kongsberg attack

Five killed in Norway bow and arrow attack

Norway PM Solberg says country must oppose hate in July 22nd memorial speech

Ten years on, Utøya survivors call on Norway to address right-wing extremism

Norway marks 10 years since July 22nd terror attacks