Støre to present cabinet

Labour leader and Norway’s next prime minister Jonas Gahr Støre, along with the leader of the Centre Party, Trygve Slagsvold Vedum, will present the cabinet for Norway’s next government today at 2pm.

The cabinet will be unveiled at Hurdalsjølen hotel, where government negotiations have taken place since they began.

After the cabinet is unveiled, it is expected that Støre’s government will take over on Thursday. Yesterday he was formally tasked with forming a government after Erna Solberg resigned after the proposed state budget for 2022 was revealed.

Highest number of murders involving guns for ten years

A firearm has been used in six out of 17 murders cases that the police have investigated this year, the highest number in ten years, according to the tabloid newspaper Dagbladet.

“Shooting, and especially on the open street, we will not have in Norway. One episode is one too many,” Thor Kleppen Sættem, state secretary for justice, told Dagbladet.

Sætem added that it was too early to jump to conclusions regarding the trend as, according to the polices own figures, firearms have been used on average in less than 10 percent of murder cases between 2011 and 2020.

This year the proportion is around 35 percent. The last time the figure was as high was in 2009.

Health chief takes aim at NIPH in a new book

In a new book, the assistant director of the Norwegian Directorate of Health, Espen Nakstad, has said that the Norwegian Institute of Public Health’s (NIPH) role in the decision to relax quarantine and infection control rules led to a fourth wave of Covid-19 cases.

“Before the fourth wave this summer, the NIPH recommended that we dismantle most of the infection control (TISK) apparatus, while we thought it was too early and we would have to wait until we were finished with the vaccination program in September. We were able to keep a lot, but we got a fourth wave of infection that may have been unnecessarily large,” Nakstad explained to VG of the claims.

590 new Covid-19 cases in Norway

On Tuesday, 590 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Norway. This is 158 more than the average for the previous seven days.

In Oslo, 156 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. This is 23 fewer than yesterday but higher than the average for the previous seven days, which is 129.