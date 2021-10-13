‘Cruel and brutal’: Norway’s political leaders react to Kongsberg attack

Norway's incoming PM, Jonas Gahr Støre, pictured speaking at a separate event, has described the attack in Kongsberg as
Norway's incoming PM, Jonas Gahr Støre, pictured speaking at a separate event, has described the attack in Kongsberg as "cruel and brutal". Photo by Arbeiderpartiet on Flickr.
Incoming Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre described Wednesday night's deadly bow and arrow attack in Kongsberg as "cruel and brutal" whilst outgoing PM Erna Solberg said it shaken the country.

Prime minister-elect Jonas Gahr Støre described the killing of five people in Kongsberg on Wednesday night as “cruel and brutal”.

“What we have heard from Kongsberg tonight testifies that a cruel and brutal act has been committed. We still know little about what happened and what is behind it, but we know that several innocent people were killed and that several were injured,” Støre said in a post on Facebook.

“Tonight, I have been informed by Minister of Justice Monica Mæland about what has happened. My thoughts and deepest sympathy now go to those affected, their families, and to the police, health personnel and aid workers who are now working to provide an overview and assist those who need help and follow-up,” the post reads.

Outgoing PM Erna Solberg described the attack, which took place in several locations in Kongsberg, located around 80km to the southwest of Oslo, at around 6:30pm as “horrible”.

“The reports that come from Kongsberg tonight are horrible. It is a very tragic situation that affects the Kongsberg community,” Solberg said at a press conference at 10:45pm on Wednesday.

“These events have shaken us,” Solberg added.

The motive for the attack was not yet known but police added that they could not rule out that it was an act of terrorism.

The mayor of Kongsberg Kari Anne Sand, told VG newspaper the attack was “a tragedy for all those involved.”

“We are doing all we can,” she added. “Right now it is a chaotic situation and there are a lot of rumours.”

