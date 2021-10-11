Train link between Oslo and Gothenburg to resume

After an 18-month hiatus due to the pandemic, Vy’s train service between Oslo and Gothenburg will make a return on October 18th.

“Now that both Norway and Sweden have reopened and the travel restrictions are limited, there are more people who can and want to travel by train across national borders,” Executive Vice President Erik Røhne said in an announcement on Vy’s website.

The train service had been paused due to the Covid pandemic since March 11th 2020. To begin with, there will be two daily trains running between the two cities, before returning to full service in December.

“From December 12th, we run full traffic, which is four departures each way on weekdays, and three on weekends,” Røhne said.

“Now we are very happy that the offer to Sweden opens in time for both family and friends trips and not least for Christmas shopping in Gothenburg. Just start planning and book the train ride,” he added.

Last week Norway’s borders reopened for cross-border train travel, and Sweden’s state-owned train company SJ announced its service between Oslo and Stockholm would return in December.

Trains will depart from Oslo at 6:01am, and 2:01pm every weekday, and on weekends the morning service leaves the capital at 8:01am on Saturday, and 10:01am on Sundays. You can check out tickets for Oslo-bound departures here.

There are currently no entry restrictions on who can travel between Norway and Sweden. However, Norway still has some testing and quarantine requirements for some travellers from Sweden, which you can check out here.