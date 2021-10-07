Train service between Oslo and Stockholm set to resume 

After being on hiatus for almost two years due to the pandemic, train company SJ will start operating its Stockholm-Oslo train again from December 12th, the company announced.

“We are very happy that passenger train traffic across the border between Norway and Sweden is opening up. Our travellers have been without a climate-smart travel alternative, and it is fantastic that we are starting traffic again,” Martin Drakenberg, business manager at SJ, said in the announcement on the companies website.

Two services will run between Oslo and Stockholm, one in the morning and one later in the afternoon. This is the same number of departures the operator ran before the pandemic, and tickets have already gone on sale. You can take a look at tickets departing from Oslo here.

There are currently no entry restrictions on who can travel between Norway and Sweden. However, Norway still has some testing and quarantine requirements for some travellers from Sweden, which you can check out here. Please note that travel advice could change by the time the line resumes service in December.

Oslo based paper Dagavisen contacted the Norwegian state-owned travel group VY to see how it was progressing with getting its cross-border services back up and running again. VY told the paper they were still working on the details.

Wednesday also marked the day that cross-border train departures could begin to restart.