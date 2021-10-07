Jobs news in Norway: Labour shortages and the gender pay gap

<p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Record demand for labour </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The Confederation for Norwegian Enterprise (NHO) reports a record-high number of vacancies, and the proportion of companies lacking qualified labour is at its highest level for 13 years. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The confederation says that this massive labour shortage could affect Norway’s economic recovery from the pandemic. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">“We say that this is something that can slow down the recovery, the prospect of companies not getting the manpower they need,” chief economist for the NHO, Øystein Dørum, told financial media </span><a target="_blank" href="https://www.dn.no/makrookonomi/nho/oystein-dorum/makrookonomi/fersk-nho-rapport-tror-mangel-pa-arbeidskraft-og-knapphet-pa-innsatsfaktorer-kan-dempe-oppsvinget-i-norsk-okonomi/2-1-1077071" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">DN</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Dørum said there were two possible explanations for the lack of labour. Firstly, those unemployed or laid-off due to the pandemic have moved into different careers and secondly, the lack of access to foreign workers due to Norway’s strict entry restrictions. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">“What happens when the jobs are gone over a longer period is that people find other jobs and they start studying. In a good number of places, I think this is about entry restrictions,” Dørum said. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Hotels facing staff shortages</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">On the topic of labour shortages, hotels and catering are the worst affected by a lack of qualified workers. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In a recent survey carried out by <a href="https://www.nho.no/contentassets/0e877014b71845809bd5db0f9a2c3258/okonomisk-overblikk-3-21.pdf" target="_blank" rel="noopener">NHO</a>, eight out of ten businesses in the industry said they were struggling for staff. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Other industries hit hard by staff shortages include the construction and cultural sectors.</span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">How many companies have a gender pay gap? </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Around three out of ten of the 100 largest companies in Norway pay men more than women, according to auditing and consulting firm PwC. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Due to strict gender equality law in Norway, companies with more than 50 employees and all public enterprises must report differences in pay between men and women every two years. </span></p><p>In 2019 women in Norway earned, on average, around 87.6 percent of what men did, according to <a href="https://www.ssb.no/arbeid-og-lonn/artikler-og-publikasjoner/saktere-nedgang-i-lonnsforskjellene-mellom-kvinner-og-menn" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Statistics Norway</a>. The gender pay gap in Norway is shrinking according to the data collection firm, with the gap decreasing 2.3 percentage points between 2017 and 2019. </p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Union demands SAS re-hire laid-off staff </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">One of Norway’s most prominent unions, LO, has demanded that airline SAS re-hire staff that it laid off during the pandemic. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The union </span><a target="_blank" href="https://www.lo.no/hva-vi-mener/luftfart/nyheter-om-luftfart/sas-utfordrer-et-anstendig-arbeidsliv---sas-ansatte-ma-fa-jobbene-sine-tilbake/" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">also alleged</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> that SAS restructuring is being done to circumvent any obligation to re-employ staff. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">LO argues it leaves laid-off staff no choice but to reapply for their old jobs on worse terms. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">“Very many SAS employees have been unemployed for over 1.5 years as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. They have taken the biggest blow for all of us. Now the LO community stands with them,” LO leader Peggy Hessen Følsvik said. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Despite receiving large amounts of financial support from Norway, Denmark and Sweden, the airline laid off almost half of its workforce during the pandemic. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">“It is very disappointing that such an important company as SAS, with long Scandinavian traditions, now challenges decent practices in aviation. At the same time, we notice that there are new players in the market who want to build on the Norwegian working model,” Are Tomasgard from LO Aviation said. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Did you know? </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Employers are more or less unable to demand that workers get tested for Covid-19 unless it poses a risk to life for customers and other staff members. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">This is because Covid-19 testing is classed as being related to health. There are therefore a number of legal mechanisms in place to protect the privacy of employees. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Essentially this means that testing can only be demanded in exceptional cases where lives could be put at risk. This is balanced against the employee's right to privacy and any contractual or collective agreements that may be in place. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Employers can instead ask workers to get tested, with it being up to the staff member to decide for themselves.</span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">READ MORE: </span></strong><a target="_blank" href="https://www.thelocal.no/20211005/can-your-boss-in-norway-make-you-take-a-covid-19-test/" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Can your boss in Norway make you take a Covid-19 test?</span></strong></a></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Useful links</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Below you’ll find a couple of helpful articles, guides and resources put together by The Local, which cover key aspects of working life in Norway.</span></p><p><a target="_blank" href="https://www.thelocal.no/20210831/how-to-get-a-work-permit-in-norway/" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">How to get a work permit in Norway</span></strong></a></p><p><a target="_blank" href="https://www.thelocal.no/20210208/salaries-in-norway-which-jobs-have-seen-wages-rise-and-fall-the-most/" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Salaries in Norway: Which jobs have seen wages rise (and fall) the most?</span></strong></a></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Is this useful?</span></strong></p><p><em><strong>Please get in touch with me at news@thelocal.no to let me know if this weekly feature is useful and any suggestions you have for jobs related articles on The Local Norway.</strong></em></p>
