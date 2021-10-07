PAYWALL FREE

Have your say: What’s your experience of schools in Norway as a foreign parent?

Frazer Norwell
[email protected]
schools

Share this article
Have you say on education in Norway in our readers survey. Pictured is a classroom setting.
Have you say on education in Norway in our readers survey. Pictured is a classroom setting. Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash
Frazer Norwell
[email protected]

Whether you're a parent who's moved to Norway, or you've had a child here, we'd like to hear your thoughts on the school system.

Maybe you’re a parent who’s moved to Norway, or you’ve had a child here. Whatever the case, we’re interested in finding out what you think about the school system.

How have you and your child/children found school life? What are the good points? And what would you like to see done better? Please let us know your thoughts, and we’ll aim to include them in an upcoming article or series of articles looking at education in Norway.

In the meantime you can catch up on all our articles related to education in Norway here

Thank you for taking part.

Frazer at The Local Norway.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Norway among countries with lowest proportion of women in vocational studies

Norway among countries with lowest proportion of women in vocational studies

Schools and universities in Norway to return to normal

Schools and universities in Norway to return to normal

Here’s how international schools can help your child find their life purpose
PARTNER CONTENT

Here’s how international schools can help your child find their life purpose

Covid-19: What will schools in Norway be like after the summer break?

Covid-19: What will schools in Norway be like after the summer break?

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Oslo: School closures possible this week as Covid-19 cases numbers rise

EXPLAINED: The new exam dilemma facing Norway’s schools

Oslo to partially lift local Covid-19 restrictions