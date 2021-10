Støre and Vedum say they agree on many issues

Labour leader Jonas Gahr Støre and Centre Party leader Trygve Slagsvold Vedum have told the press that they agree on a number of key issues.

The comments were made at a joint press conference held in Hurdal, where government negotiations are taking place.

“We are concerned with securing national ownership of natural resources and using natural resources in a way that allows us to create jobs and industry in Norway, and we use the public capital we have to secure key companies,” Vedum said.

The pairs comment’s centred mainly around business and the shift towards greener energy, but Støre said their consensus ran deeper than that.

“We agree on a lot and formulate it well. When we look at politics together, we reinforce each other. Then there are some areas we have to discuss, and we are working on that,” Støre told reporters.

21 organisations have come together and called on the government to pump 1 billion kroner a year into making homes and commercial buildings more energy-efficient.

The organisations say the measures to make homes more frugal when it comes to electricity consumption will help bring down energy bills and shrink Norway’s carbon footprint.

“Energy saving is the largest, cheapest and most environmentally friendly power plant we have, but it has unfortunately not been developed,” Truls Gullowsen, head of the Norwegian Society for Nature Conservation, told public broadcaster NRK.

“But unfortunately, it does not happen by itself. We need an active policy to help people and businesses to invest to save energy,” he added.

The Norwegian Water Resource and Energy Directorate (NVE) has said that up to 20 TWh a year, or twice as much as all wind power produced in the country annually, could be saved by making homes and businesses more energy-efficient.

Five people injured after fast-food restaurant ceiling collapses

Part of a ceiling at a McDonald’s in Tiller in Trondheim collapsed on Monday, injuring five people.

Three of those hurt were taken to St. Olav’s hospital, although no one was seriously injured in the accident.

The ceiling of the establishment will be investigated to find the cause of the collapse.

Norwegian Public Roads Administration to clean up stones it dumped by UNESCO fjord

Some 1,100 trucks have dumped stones near the UNESCO listed Nærøyfjord in Aurland municipality.

Now, Norwegian road authorities have been ordered to clean them up and shift them elsewhere.

The dumping of 11,250 cubic meters of rock mass took place in connection with the upgrade of the nearby Gudvanga tunnel.

484 new cases of infection in Norway

On Monday, 484 new Covid-19 infections were registered in Norway. This is 30 cases less than the average for the previous seven days.

In Oslo, 132 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, which is 11 more than the day before.